Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: No, THIS Marvel movie hasn’t been postponed

James Gunn reassured his fans about the release date of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The recent block shift in release dates for many of the upcoming Marvel movies, including Doctor Strange 2 and Thor 4, caused Guardians fans to worry, who asked Gunn for confirmation on the timing of his third film with Marvel Studios. The director’s response is reassuring:

Nope. # GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. 🦝🚀🪐💫 https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAA – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 18, 2021

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.