Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, present Sylvester Stallone

According to what was relaunched by Collider magazine, the film will make its debut on May 5, 2023

The confirmation came directly from the actor via a post on the Instagram profile he boasts more than fourteen million followers who every day follow his life between cinema, work commitments, backstage and moments of relaxation in the company of the dearest loved ones.

Rocky IV, Stallone publishes the documentary on the director’s cut It is 2017 when Sylvester Enzio Stallone, this is the name in the registry office, arrives on the big screen interpreting Starhawk Ogord in the sequel to the blockbuster film directed by James Gunn.

The Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to the saga: VIDEO A little while ago the artist, born in 1946, has made official his involvement in the third title of the saga through two videos that showed part of the work done on the set. The first clip presented a particular technological equipment capable of capturing the expressions of an actor so as to be able to reproduce them in his absence, the second instead showed Sylvester Stallone photographed simultaneously by numerous cameras.

The Expendables 4, the photo from the set with Sylvester Stallone The actor’s post (PHOTO) has captured the attention of the public by obtaining numerous positive comments and over 180,000 likes. As for distribution, according to what was relaunched by the magazine Collider, will take place on May 5, 2023.

Sylvester Stallone, photo with the three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Sylvester Stallone is among the most iconic faces in Hollywood. Over the years the actor has obtained the favor of the public, also receiving prestigious awards from critics, including a victory at the 73rd edition of the Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor category for Creed.