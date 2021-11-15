News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, present Sylvester Stallone

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 14 1 minute read

According to what was relaunched by Collider magazine, the film will make its debut on May 5, 2023

The confirmation came directly from the actor via a post on the Instagram profile he boasts more than fourteen million followers who every day follow his life between cinema, work commitments, backstage and moments of relaxation in the company of the dearest loved ones.

Sylvester Stallone, the post on Instagram

deepening



Rocky IV, Stallone publishes the documentary on the director’s cut

It is 2017 when Sylvester Enzio Stallone, this is the name in the registry office, arrives on the big screen interpreting Starhawk Ogord in the sequel to the blockbuster film directed by James Gunn.

deepening



The Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to the saga: VIDEO

A little while ago the artist, born in 1946, has made official his involvement in the third title of the saga through two videos that showed part of the work done on the set.

The first clip presented a particular technological equipment capable of capturing the expressions of an actor so as to be able to reproduce them in his absence, the second instead showed Sylvester Stallone photographed simultaneously by numerous cameras.

deepening



The Expendables 4, the photo from the set with Sylvester Stallone

The actor’s post (PHOTO) has captured the attention of the public by obtaining numerous positive comments and over 180,000 likes.

As for distribution, according to what was relaunched by the magazine Collider, will take place on May 5, 2023.

deepening



Sylvester Stallone, photo with the three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet

Sylvester Stallone is among the most iconic faces in Hollywood. Over the years the actor has obtained the favor of the public, also receiving prestigious awards from critics, including a victory at the 73rd edition of the Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor category for Creed.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel publishes a new promo

October 13, 2021

the roles that prove it

September 22, 2021

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, a dream love in Hollywood

August 31, 2021

IT HAPPENED TODAY 14 NOVEMBER 1958: THE ACTOR AND DOUBLE PLAYER FRANCESCO PANNOFINO, THE MOST INTRIGUING VOICE OF ITALIAN CINEMA, IS BORN

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button