Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recruits a member of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad

A component of the suicide squad by James Gunn joins Marvel Studios’ craziest group of galactic heroes; or rather, a component. And it is that as Deadline advances exclusively, the UCM welcomes Daniela Melchioractress who gave life to Ratcatcher 2 in the DC and Warner Bros. film and will now appear in the next Marvel film, both projects by filmmaker James Gunn. And it is that as they point out from the medium that has shared the exclusive, James Gunn wanted Daniela yes or yes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; and Kevin Feige has done the rest.

Enigmatic role of Daniela Melchior in the UCM

Of course, at the moment the role he will play is unknown. Daniela Melchior in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; the only thing that has been confirmed is that the actress who also recently joined the cast of Fast X -along with Brie Larson and Jason Momoa- will not play moon dragon, said by James Gunn himself. It is most likely that Daniela Melchior will play a secondary role, despite the fact that the Portuguese actress begins to grow in Hollywood with increasingly prominent roles.

We’ll have to wait for May 5, 2023 to know the role of Daniela Melchior in the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Or will we see her before in the Christmas special that James Gunn has already shot and that will premiere on Disney+ this year as a prologue to the film?

Other recent news related to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have been the emotional farewell of dave baptist of his role as Drax the Destroyer or the spectacular physical change of Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in James Gunn’s upcoming film for Marvel Studios.

Source | dead line