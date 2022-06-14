Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 signs a great Asian actor

Every time we know more details about the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, including the actors who will participate in the new installment of Marvel.

To the regulars of the saga like Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star Lord), Zoë Saldana (Gamora), dave baptist (drax), Vin Diesel (Groot’s voice) Bradley Cooper (Rocket’s voice) Karen Gillan (nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord), elizabeth debicki (ayesha) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin), will join you in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 other great actors like Will Poulter (Adam Warlock) Daniela Melchior, Chukwudi Iwuji Y Maria Bakalova. But now we know a new signing that is about Nico Santos.

For now, we do not know what role this Philippine-born actor will play, but it is clear that it will fit perfectly in the story that he has prepared from time to time. James Gunnsince he has shown his gifts for humor in the film Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and in the series store where he played Mateo.

curiously Nico Santos he is the fourth actor in the film Crazy Rich Asians that joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since before we have been able to see Gemma Chan in Captain Marvel What Minn-Erva and in The Eternals What Sersi. but also to awkwafina Already Michelle Yeoh who played Katy Already yin nan respectively in Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

What will the movie be about?

We currently have very few details of the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3but will continue the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and they will also present adam warlock, one of the most powerful characters in Marvel comics. The most interesting rumors assure that the great villain will be The High Evolutionarycreator of Rocket. But that we will find out when the film opens on May 5, 2023.

