Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 signs the revelation actress of 2020

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is expanding and will feature an actress who was released very recently to the general public.

Every time we know more details of the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 of James Gunn and now they have revealed that Maria Bakalova will be in this installment of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

If you’re wondering who is Maria Bakalova, The answer is very simple. Since she is the actress who played the daughter of Borat in the sequel released in 2020. His performance was so brilliant that he gave a lot to talk about, as he surprised fans and critics. In fact, you have to remember that she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-jung won with the movie Minari).

After Borat 2 we have been able to see this Bulgarian actress in Women Do Cry (2021), Bodysuits Bodysuits (2022) and The bubble (2022) on Netflix. But be in the UCM It will be a brutal leap in his film career.

What character will he play?

For now, it is unknown what role it will have Maria Bakalovabut it sure will be a lot of fun as it mixes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 his natural talent with the great direction of James Gunn. But what is clear is that there are endless possibilities as humanoids, aliens and created entirely by CGI. But according to dead line it will be a “key part” of the story. The first rumors suggest that she could lend her voice to lyllaan otter who could be the romantic interest of the raccoon Rocket. Although we will have to wait for the film to be released in theaters to find out.

Maria Bakalova will be next to Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoë Saldana like Gamora, dave baptist like Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), Will Poulter as Adam Warlock Karen Gillan like nebula, Pom Klementieff like mantis, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, elizabeth debicki like Ayesha and Sean Gunn like Kraglin. They will be added Daniela Melchior, Chukwudi Iwuji, Stephen Blackehart, Reinaldo Faberlle, Olive Raine Cleope Y casey shirleyin undisclosed roles.

The movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 It will premiere on May 5, 2023.