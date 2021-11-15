Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Sylvester Stallone confirms his return

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 introduced us to the original Guardians (essentially, a far more heroic group of Ravagers), and at the time it seemed obvious that the director James Gunn had something planned for these characters.

After all, the director had assembled an impressive group of actors to play team members, including Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, Ving Rhames for the role of Charlie-27 and Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord.

Sylvester Stallone he had the most important role, that of Stakar Ogord, and recently confirmed in a new video shared via Instagram that he will return to be Yondu’s old teammate (Michael Rooker) even in the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We do not know if this time the legendary interpreter of Rocky will have a more extended role than in the previous film, also because Gunn himself has always defined the character as “very important within the Marvel universe”. What will the director have in the pipeline? At the moment we do not know, considering that to date the details on the plot of the film are still rather scarce.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.