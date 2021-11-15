Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Sylvester Stallone shows off his new costume with a photo

Sylvester Stallone has shared online a new photo taken on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, thus revealing the new costume he wears in the film.

The shot allows you to see his new costume and the look he will have in the third chapter of the superhero adventures directed by James Gunn.

The photo shared by Sylvester Stallone, while filming, also seems to reveal that Stakar Ogord’s jacket will have a Ravager crest.

The character will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after he was introduced in a scene in which Yondu contacts him in the previous chapter. The two have a mysterious past in common and the interaction did not go well. In the final sequences, however, Stakar and the Ravagers reunited after Yondu’s sacrifice to save Peter Quill.

In the third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy, arriving on May 5, 2023, there will be some new arrivals in the cast such as Will Poulter, who has the part of Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji who has landed a role that “almost all the important actors a Hollywood wanted “, a detail shared online without the filmmaker revealing the identity of the character.

The specials I am Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be made for Disney +.