Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Sylvester Stallone will be there: confirmation in a video from the set

Sylvester Stallone shared a video shot directly on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, confirming his presence in the new film of the Marvel franchise, after the appearance in the second chapter of the saga with Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.

When a few days have passed since the publication of the post with which James Gunn announced the start of filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, important news arrives regarding the rest of the crew led by the American director. The last, for example, concerns the return of Sylvester Stallone, who had already appeared in the second film of the saga, in the role of Stakar Ogord. The actor himself shared a video showing him as he arrives on the set of the trequel to prepare for filming. In the footage, Stallone explains that he would have to do some technical work so VFX operators could capture the elements needed to recreate his character should he someday be unavailable for filming.

“Here I am on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy“Stallone says in the video, then showing the 360-degree cameras that would capture his face after making a wide range of expressions. This way the data is stored and his face can be digitally recreated easier and faster. than having to build it from scratch.

In the post that appeared online in recent days, James Gunn wrote: “It was a strange, long and sometimes complicated journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way made this moment even more memorable. I returned to the set with my Guardian family for the first day of shootingChris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and newcomer to the cast, Will Poulter, who will play Adam Warlock, also appear in the image that marks the start of production on the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023, while the release dates of I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special are still unknown.