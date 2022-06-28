news culture Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3: the director reveals more about the new villain

We’ll find the Guardians of the Galaxy next month in Thor: Love and Thunder, where they’ll accompany the God of Thunder on his adventures. As for their own feature film, if we have to wait until 2023 to find out, the director shared some information on the new villain who will face them.

A new antagonist for the MCU?

A new antagonist for the MCU?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in post-production and the film is highly anticipated by Marvel fans. james gunn (The Suicide Squad), director and screenwriter of Guardians of the Galaxy since 2014, recently praised the performance of Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker) in the third installment of Guardians.

If his role has not yet been formalized, many speculations lend him that of the Master of evolution, a villain who experiments on animals as well as humans. Actors made up as animal/human hybrids were actually seen on the set of the film. Without confirming these rumors, Chukwudi Iwuji gave some hints about his character in an interview with Variety magazine, contrasting him with his role as Murn in the Peacemaker series. “They are very different. Murn is a very calm looking guy with outbursts of anger and emotions. There, he’s a completely different guy. Let’s just say he’s the complete opposite of Murn, in many ways..”

James Gunn knew how to give the Guardians of the Galaxy films a unique identity which differentiates them from other productions stamped Marvel. This third opus is produced by the emblematic Kevin Feigeand co-produced by David J. Grant (Thor: Ragnarok). music side, John Murphy (The Suicide Squad) succeeds Tyler Bates (John Wick), author of the two previous parts. It is not yet known which songs will be part of the soundtrack.

We will find all the now well-known Guardians team with Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), Zoe Saldana (Avatar), Dave Bautista (Dune), Karen Gillan (Jumanji), Pom Klementieff (Westworld) and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, Mantis and Kraglin respectively. Let’s not forget the return also of Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious) and bradley cooper (A Star is Born) for the voices of the iconic Groot and Rocket. They are joined by Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) which once again plays Ayesha, Will Poulter (Midsommar) as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji who should embody the new big bad of the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3 is expected in French theaters for May 3, 2023.