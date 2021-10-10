Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the interpreter of a very powerful character is leaked. And it is absolutely perfect

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will play a crucial role in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but at the moment the new information on the next cinecomic Marvel’s James Gunn they are quite sparse and sparse, even if there is no doubt that in the coming months we will know more and more.

In the last few hours, on the other hand, a rumor who would like to be enrolled in the cast of the actor Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock. The film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 of 2017, and in this case his post-credits scene, had prefigured the genesis of the powerful character, attributable to the priestess Ayesha, intent on killing the Guardians of the Galaxy once and for all.

Warlock, according to what was declared by James Gunn, should have already seen the light in Vol. 2 within the feature film proper, but in the end it was preferred to postpone its graft to the next film in order to develop it in a more complete and complete way. and don’t leave it to chance.

Poulter, meanwhile, has left the cast of the de The Lord of the Rings of Amazon for scheduling conflicts and who knows who hasn’t chosen to opt for the new production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Guardians of The Galaxy – Holiday Special, Christmas special on characters announced at Disney’s Investor Day last December 2020, will review in the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper And Pom Klementieff.

At the moment, as mentioned, very little is known about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, also considering that the story should resume after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, film by Taika Waititi dedicated to the God of Thunder in which we will also see the Guardians appear, as evidenced by the first photos from the set.

Who saw Avengers: Endgame in fact, he will remember that the character of Chris Hemsworth, after having entrusted to Valkyrie the task of watching over New Asgard, he decides to leave with Peter Quill and the others, who travel aboard their spaceship in search of Gamora. Not being able to predict which folds the new Thor movie will take, therefore, it is really difficult to predict what will happen in Gunn’s film, but clearly, as always, we are waiting for further updates.

Meanwhile, we remind you that among the stars of the previous chapters they will return Karen Gillan like Nebula, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Bradley Cooper as a voice actor for Rocket, Zoe Saldana in the guise of Gamora, Dave Bautista in the role of Drax, Chris Pratt in that of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Vin Diesel as Groot’s voice, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and finally Sean Gunn, who will return to play Kraglin.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters a May 2023.

And you, would you see Will Poulter as Adam Warlock well? Tell us in the comments!

