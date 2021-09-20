Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Two cast members cried as they read the script







There is obviously a lot of excitement regarding the return of James Gunn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although first we will review the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder, it will still be up to the director of The Suicide Squad rekindle the spotlight on the beloved team thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The film will have to face the consequences of the ending of Avengers: Endgame, including the “new” Gamora and how Nebula feels now that she has lost her sister and is permanently done with her past. During a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress Karen Gillan talked about what he felt after first reading the script for Vol. 3.







“We read the script together, in the same room, and then we looked at each other and we were flooded with tears,” said the Scottish actress referring to her co-star Pom Klementieff (Mantis interpreter). “We will learn a lot more about the characters we already know, on a really deeper level. I’m really excited to explore Nebula after Thanos. “

Following the statements of the actress, the director James Gunn he wanted to make fun of the issue, writing about Twitter: “Maybe they just cut themselves out of paper. Anyway, I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines, because honestly their roles are both pretty big. It would be greedy. “

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.