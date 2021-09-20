Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, two characters will play a leading role

The wait towards the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is certainly very high, although there are still several months to go before we can see Star-Lord and all the other heroes of the spaceship Milano, again directed by the director, on the big screen James Gunn (recently returned from the success of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission, in the pay of Warner Bros. and DC). In these days, the filmmaker has again teased the fans, commenting on the reactions of two actresses to the reading of the script of the new chapter of the franchise and thus giving a clear clue to the role of their characters in the film.

More specifically, it is about Karen Gillan And Pom Klementieff, respectively interpreters of the characters of Nebula And Mantis. In the course of a recent interview (here the original news), Gillan explained that she had read the script with her colleague in the same room, and then looked into each other’s eyes and burst into tears in a river of tears. In fact, it seems that the two characters will be treated at an even deeper level than seen in the past, so much so that Karen Gillan said she can’t wait to explore the post-Thanos Nebula, or after the dramatic events seen in Avengers: Endgame (here at a special price).

The director himself commented on the actress’s statement through her official Twitter profile, re-sharing the news and joking that perhaps the two stars were in tears because perhaps they had simply cut their fingers off the sheets of paper from the film’s script. But not only that: always via social media, Gunn also added that he hopes the actresses didn’t cry because they thought they had few lines, because honestly both their roles are really great and it would seem too greedy of them.

In the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, expected in cinemas during the month of May 2023, we will find in addition to the aforementioned Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff also Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Dra), Vin Diesel (Groot) e Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).