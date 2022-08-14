Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: What we know about the next Marvel movie

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 brought Marvel fans a series of good news as planned, as the release date of the next films and series belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced. Within the list of upcoming releases is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment of the fun team of superheroes who travel through space in order to save the galaxy from imminent dangers and, on some occasions, obtain remuneration.

The first two installments of Guardians of the Galaxy, directed by James Gunn, have been applauded for their excellent soundtrack, which includes musical hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

As announced at the last Comic-Con, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in 2023. SPECIAL / The Walt Disney Company Mexico



After a series of controversial tweets posted by director James Gunn came to light, Disney dropped him from the Guardians of the Galaxy project, making a third installment of the films seem like an unthinkable project. However, in 2019 James Gunn was rehired and recently The next premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed on May 5, 2023.

The film is set after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, where Gamora, a character played by Zoe Saldaña (SPOILER ALERT) He dies at the hands of his adoptive father, Thanos. Therefore, it is unknown how this character belonging to the main cast will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.









The general synopsis of the film describes: “Peter Quill, still shaken by the loss of Gamora, must rally the Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own.” The inclusion of Zoe Saldaña in the credits of the tape suggests that in some way the character will be present in the long-awaited film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 belongs to phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for the soundtrack, director James Gunn revealed that he initially made a list of almost 200 songs that could appear in the film, however many were left out due to copyright issues.









Songs play quite an important role in the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy; in the first installment, melodies that the protagonist Peter Quill had on his music player in the 1980s are heard.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, the songs belong to volume 2 of the music player that his mother gave him just before she died, and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the music that will give the characteristic touch to the third installment of the films comes from the iPod that the character Yondu Udonta (Peter’s adoptive father) inherited from him before his death.

MR

Read Also