Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be the last with this team release

According to what emerged, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 it will be the last production that will involve this version of the team. Let’s find out more details together.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn, during an exchange with Deadline, made some statements about the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and on the future of the team. According to reports, this is the last time we will see team of protagonists as we are used to seeing. More specifically, he states: “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians“. And then again: “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might expect it to be“.

James Gunn we remind you to be working on many other productions such as the one related to the spin-off series of The Suicide Squad: Peacemaker with John Cena.

Cross and delight of the third chapter

When it comes to film sagas, it often happens that the third chapter does not live up to the expectations of the fans. History teaches us that the best productions are the first and that keeping a solid narrative is not always a foregone conclusion. However, this is not always the case, it is not possible to make a bundle of all the grass.

About that James Gunn he said: “it sucks; not always“. And then again: “I just want to be true to the characters, to the story and to give people the conclusion they deserve for the story. ” And finally he pointed out: “It’s always a little scary; I’m doing my best“.

The cast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is directed by James Gunn and starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter continue the list.

Exit date

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will come out on May 23, 2023.

