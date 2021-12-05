News

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, Will Poulter unveils his Adam Warlock look

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman16 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Filming has finally begun on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, the third MCU film dedicated to the interstellar team. Or maybe not, maybe it’s not good, as it will mark the farewell of Dave Bautista and James Gunn. However, there are several new entries including Will Poulter, who recently showed himself in the role of the hero Adam Warlock.

After an initial confusion due to the overlap of other collateral projects, the new film by James Gunn. The director had in fact reassembled his cast and crew to shoot the films for the attraction of the Cosmic Rewind theme park, a project that he clarified to be independent from the official fee.

Of course, he’s yet to film the Disney Plus Holiday Special as part of the program, so it’s a mammoth undertaking for the gang of intergalactic misfits starring. Chris Pratt as Starlord turn a trio of projects in one block. The film’s plot details are kept under wraps for now, but we do know that Sylvester Stallone is back in a more central role as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy, with Will Poulter ready to give life, instead, to the superhero Adam Warlock we told you about.

The actor has promised – like everyone else – to keep the details of his involvement in the film a secret. But when he showed up on Twitter with a post – found at the bottom – to gather support and raise awareness of Alzheimer’s research, the actor couldn’t help but reveal his new one. blonde hairdo, in full Warlock style.

Will Poulter is a talented and very versatile star that we remember first and foremost Black Mirror: Bandersnatch: His involvement in an epic of cosmic superheroes, however sudden, shouldn’t be outdone. Sadly, the film also marks the end of the road for James Gunn and the character of Drax as part of the series, so we expect a trilogy finale that will greet them appropriately and spectacularly. It will also be for these reasons that Dave Bautista regrets the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. What do you expect from the title that is being prepared? And James Gunn’s farewell instead? Tell us in the comments!

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman16 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitcoin: the website can be seized if the investment does not comply with the TUF

2 days ago

Angelina Jolie among the children of Rome with the Eternals

October 24, 2021

John Gina and Cardi B make their debut in the trailer of the new film

July 27, 2021

September 11, from movies to TV specials to remember that day

September 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button