Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, Will Poulter unveils his Adam Warlock look

Filming has finally begun on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, the third MCU film dedicated to the interstellar team. Or maybe not, maybe it’s not good, as it will mark the farewell of Dave Bautista and James Gunn. However, there are several new entries including Will Poulter, who recently showed himself in the role of the hero Adam Warlock.

After an initial confusion due to the overlap of other collateral projects, the new film by James Gunn. The director had in fact reassembled his cast and crew to shoot the films for the attraction of the Cosmic Rewind theme park, a project that he clarified to be independent from the official fee.

Of course, he’s yet to film the Disney Plus Holiday Special as part of the program, so it’s a mammoth undertaking for the gang of intergalactic misfits starring. Chris Pratt as Starlord turn a trio of projects in one block. The film’s plot details are kept under wraps for now, but we do know that Sylvester Stallone is back in a more central role as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy, with Will Poulter ready to give life, instead, to the superhero Adam Warlock we told you about.

The actor has promised – like everyone else – to keep the details of his involvement in the film a secret. But when he showed up on Twitter with a post – found at the bottom – to gather support and raise awareness of Alzheimer’s research, the actor couldn’t help but reveal his new one. blonde hairdo, in full Warlock style.

Will Poulter is a talented and very versatile star that we remember first and foremost Black Mirror: Bandersnatch: His involvement in an epic of cosmic superheroes, however sudden, shouldn’t be outdone. Sadly, the film also marks the end of the road for James Gunn and the character of Drax as part of the series, so we expect a trilogy finale that will greet them appropriately and spectacularly. It will also be for these reasons that Dave Bautista regrets the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. What do you expect from the title that is being prepared? And James Gunn’s farewell instead? Tell us in the comments!