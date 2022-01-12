News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t be what fans expect, says James Gunn

In a new interview with Collider, James Gunn briefly teased what’s in store for fans of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, when it comes out next year. While he doesn’t reveal any details, he says the film will be different from what most MCU fans expect. Gunn does not explain why, but reveals that he is pleased with the progress they have made so far in working on the film.

“I think I’m really happy. I showed a lot of Marvel scenes right before the Christmas holidays. Kevin [Feige] he was thrilled. Everyone was really, really, really excited. But it won’t be the movie people expect… It’s different than what people expect. It’s a difficult road, but so far I’m really happy ”.

What it will have in store for us James Gunn together with his amazing team?

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

