Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Zoe Saldana shows photos from the set in Gamora version

Zoe Saldana gave fans the premiere photo which portrays her again in the role of Gamora on the occasion of the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The new chapter in the saga directed by James Gunn, after numerous obstacles which also included the director’s firing, is currently in production.

From the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 some shots have already emerged thanks to Chris Pratt and Will Poulter and Zoe Saldana has now given new images to retrace her 2021.

The photos of the actress in the Gamora version do not give many spoilers, thus not revealing the way in which the character will be involved in the events. In the movie Avengers: Infinity War Thanos had killed his daughter, while in Avengers: Endgame a version of Gamora was shown linked to another time dimension and which did not recognize Star-Lord.

In the third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy, released in theaters on May 23, 2023, there will be some new arrivals in the cast such as Will Poulter, who has the part of Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji who has landed a role that “almost all the important actors in Hollywood they wanted “, a detail shared online without the filmmaker revealing the identity of the character.

The specials I am Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be made for Disney +.