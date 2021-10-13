Guardians of the Galaxy will have a new composer for their third film!

Tyler Bates won’t be back in the franchise to compose the soundtrack of the awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. To reveal it is the director of the Marvel film, James Gunn, who has announced that the curator of the new soundtrack will be John Murphy, with whom he worked in the new The Suicide Squad.

Here’s what the director said during a recent interview with CinemaBlend: “I had to leave a Zoom call to get into this one, because I was talking to all my department heads before. We were analyzing the ending of the film from shot to shot, explaining how each shot would be made. We’re shooting this stuff in May, so it’s just a matter of planning. After we’re done, I have to go listen to some music that John Murphy wrote for the film. I guess I spoiled the fact that John Murphy is the composer of the soundtrack. So you guys have a scoop! “.

Loading... Advertisements

It was recently announced that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock, one of the most powerful Marvel heroes. Next to him in the film, expected for May 2023, we find Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki and Sean Gunn.

Read also Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – fans are ready for revolt