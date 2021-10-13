News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Guardians of the Galaxy will have a new composer for their third film!

Tyler Bates won’t be back in the franchise to compose the soundtrack of the awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. To reveal it is the director of the Marvel film, James Gunn, who has announced that the curator of the new soundtrack will be John Murphy, with whom he worked in the new The Suicide Squad.

Here’s what the director said during a recent interview with CinemaBlend: “I had to leave a Zoom call to get into this one, because I was talking to all my department heads before. We were analyzing the ending of the film from shot to shot, explaining how each shot would be made. We’re shooting this stuff in May, so it’s just a matter of planning. After we’re done, I have to go listen to some music that John Murphy wrote for the film. I guess I spoiled the fact that John Murphy is the composer of the soundtrack. So you guys have a scoop! “.

Loading...
Advertisements

It was recently announced that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock, one of the most powerful Marvel heroes. Next to him in the film, expected for May 2023, we find Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki and Sean Gunn.

Read also Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – fans are ready for revolt

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
672
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
540
News

Cinema, all films out in October
451
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
393
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
346
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
314
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
312
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
300
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
274
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top