Guardians of the Galaxy will do Phase 4 “epilogue” this Christmas

Photo of James James11 mins ago
This special will be a “must watch” ahead of the third Guardians movie, according to James Gunn.

Officially, Phase 4 of the MCU will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next November at the cinema. This was announced by Marvel at Comic-Con. But in reality, the very last MCU piece of the year will be Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialan unprecedented eventful episode of Guardians of the Galaxy, in live action, with the original cast, which will be broadcast on Disney + during the holiday season, next December.

No, it will not be part of phase 5, which will start with Ant Man 3 (released February 15, 2023). This “Special” of the Guardians will be “The Phase 4 Epilogue”according james gunn in person, who reveals it on Twitter.

This approximately 40-minute delirium is described by Gunn as an adventure “crazy and fun as can be“, and the storyline should include a trip to Groot’s homeworld, Planet X. james gunn confirms in stride that this special will be a “must-watch“before the third Guardians movie, i.e. it will feature elements for the MCU sequel:”Absolutely ! There’s a lot of important information in there…”

Written and directed by Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will take place chronologically after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (in theaters May 3, 2023). It was also filmed at the same time as this Vol. 3, with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff.

