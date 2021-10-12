Guardians of the galaxy, Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock in vol.3

The Revenant and Bandersnatch actor will play the artificial creature destined to advance the evolution of the human race. Little is known about the plot, but some news could also come from Thor: Love and Thunder

We had seen it for the first time in one of the post-credits scenes of the second Guardians of the galaxy, when the Sovereign high priestess gave birth to a formidable creature destined to wipe out the Guardians themselves: we are talking about Adam Warlock, a character destined to be fundamental in the next chapter. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected in theaters for May 2023, preceded by a Christmas special that will go to Disney + in December 2022. The director James Gunn will return to deal with both of these productions and in the meantime has confirmed that not only Warlock will be at the center of the third film but he also gave substance to the rumors circulated concerning his interpreter: in fact, it will be to give him face and body Will Poulter, actor already seen in films like The Revenant, in the special of Black Mirror, Bandersnatch, and in series as The Underground Railroad and the next Dopesick.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Adam Warlock first appeared in 1967 in the comics of Fantastic 4 only to be involved in numerous stories and transpositions. A kind of messianic figure, it is artificially created to represent the future of humanity but precisely for these physical and mental characteristics so advancedin addition to his extraordinary abilities to manipulate cosmic energy, he finds himself having ambivalent feelings for humanity itself. In comics it is often associated with one of the Gems of infinity, that of the Soul, and has often crossed its path with that of Thanos (which however in the Marvel Cinematic Universe no longer exists) e Gamora. In Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, in fact, is created by the Sovereigns who consider it as the next step in their evolution and towards the domination of the universe.

Loading... Advertisements

Poulter was cast to play the character after one long audition session started last August but it seems that his performance immediately caught the attention of Gunn and his people. At the moment there are no precise details what will the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although it is likely that we will have some clues in May 2022 upon the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, a film in which the god of thunder played by Chris Hemsworth will be joined by many Guardians interpreters such as Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel.