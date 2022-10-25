Guardians Return in First ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer

Fortunately, we had a little surprise in our stockings before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special! Kevin Bacon? You should not have ! If you’re not entirely sold on the idea, know that James Gunn called it the greatest thing he’s ever done. Additionally, we could see Groot as a Christmas tree.

The plot follows the crew as they head to Earth to find Peter Quill the best Christmas present ever. Of course, they all understand that even Star-Lord must get homesick from time to time. Instead of socks or a wallet, they opt for something a little more special. In the trailer, they arrive at Kevin Bacon’s house, kidnap him and bring him to Quill.

While it’s a bit bittersweet to know that this will be the Guardians’ penultimate outing together…how could you not be at least a little excited to see Drax completely bewildered by the human holiday? Other than that, it will be more than heartwarming to see the look on Star-Lord’s face when he realizes what his gift is. He could use some Christmas cheer after the loss of Gamora.

Watch the trailer below:

Here is the official synopsis of the special:

In “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”, the Guardians, on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect gift. The special presentation from Marvel Studios stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, with Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ November 25.

