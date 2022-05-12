Guardians-White Sox suspended for multiple COVID-19 positives

The game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to multiple positive tests for COVID-19 within the Guardians organization, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

The game was postponed to allow testing and contact tracing to continue. MLB will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available.

It was announced Wednesday that Guardians manager Terry Francona has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of action indefinitely.

He is currently not showing any symptoms. Francona, 63, missed much of the past two seasons due to a variety of health issues.

The game was postponed due to multiple positive tests among the coaches and the travel group, including Francona, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The positive tests are because some in the travel group are symptomatic, according to the sources.

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who he replaced when Francona retired last season, was set to manage the series finale against the White Sox. Hale will remain in that position until Francona returns to the team.

It’s the first game postponed this season due to COVID-19 after the league postponed nine of 2,429 games last season. Forty-five games out of 900 were postponed due to COVID-19 during the shortened 2020 season.

It’s still possible the Guardians will play their next game, Friday at Minnesota, but they may need to bring in coaches from their minor league system.