Guardiola after the elimination against Real Madrid: “Maybe I’m not good enough to help City”

Manchester, England.

Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, assured that they need time to recover from what happened against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg and that there are no words that can help them. The defeat of City has been so painful that the same Spanish coach, in the middle of a press conference prior to a new Premier League match against Newcastle, has reiterated that he does not consider himself so good to give the “Orejona” to the citizens. “Maybe I’m not good enough to help the team do it. No one knows what would have happened to other players or coaches. We were close, they know it, we know it, but the important thing is that we are going to try again next season, and then again”, Guardiola commented.

The Spanish coach was asked about what he said to his players after the defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu, which prevented the second consecutive Champions League final for the English. “Any. There are no words that can help how we feel. We just need time, sleep as best we can and think about our next goal”, Guardiola said at a press conference. “On Saturday we will be together, we will talk about the team we are and how well we did to reach those Champions League semi-finals. These are the moments when I am most proud to be here”, he added.