Guardiola ‘changed’ Alaba – AS.com

Without Mendy or Casemiro, but with David Alaba. Real Madrid will face PSG on Wednesday, in the most momentous match of the season, without two of the pillars but with a wild card that opens up Ancelotti’s options. The Austrian is a Swiss Army Knife: could be used as a left back, a position in which he has played a large part of his career; continue as central, where he has landed on his feet at the Bernabéu (Nacho would be the side); getting ahead of the midfield (demarcation that the player has always liked but in which he has occasionally become accustomed)… A versatility that has accompanied him throughout his career and that Alaba recalled in an interview in the Die Presse newspaper: “When I was ten years old, I was a center forward at SV Aspern, so I didn’t just dream of scoring goals, I actually did. In Austria I was initially on the left wing, then in midfield. The change of positions runs through my entire career. I learned a lot from it and gained a lot of experience in the field.”

It was Pep Guardiola, a coach who has shown throughout his career to be a kind of alchemist with the players, who discovered a future for him as a central defender. When the former Barça player arrived at Bayern (he trained him from 2013 to 2016), Alaba usually worked as a left back. But he came to the conclusion that the Austrian would be much more useful to him as a centre-back due to his great tactical sense, his clarity in getting the ball played and his physical ability. “Pep has always seen something in the players that they didn’t even see themselves. Although I felt comfortable in the center of defense from the beginning, I did not immediately realize that my future would lie there. But I think my advantage has always been that I can be used very flexibly.”assures Praise.

With Casemiro out of the round of 16 of the Champions League due to suspension, Alaba appears as an alternative. It is a demarcation that is not unknown to the madridista (“I have always played there, with Guardiola, with Heynckes, with Flick…”), although it is a very remote option for Ancelotti, who has Fede Valverde, already recovered from the flu, and Camavinga, who raised his hand against Real Sociedad with a remarkable match. Thus, Ancelotti is torn between Alaba as a central defender or as a winger, from where he will once again have the mission of creating play from behind. A game construction skill that comes to him since he was a child. In fact, if he had not been a footballer, Alaba would have dedicated himself to architecture, as he confessed to Die Presse: “I grew up in a musical family, but my sister has more musical talent. When I was a child, I only dreamed of playing football, and I am glad that my dream of becoming a footballer has come true. But now that I think about it, it occurs to me: when I was young, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I always said: I will be a civil engineer or an architect…”.

On Wednesday, against PSG, Madrid will be Alaba and ten more. Signed this summer by the white club as a free agent from Bayern, the Austrian has adapted like a glove to the demands of the club and the weight of a historical position and number (4). Sergio Ramos’ shadow was heavy and long, but Alaba has been able to break it down and form, together with Militao, a solid pair that is one of the Whites’ hopes to turn around the tie against PSG. Both are the players most used by Ancelotti, only behind the ‘octopus’ Courtois (3,360 minutes). The Brazilian adds 3,354′ while the Austrian accumulates 3,143′. Part of Real Madrid’s chances of qualifying depends on the solidity of these three pieces in the face of the Mbappé-Massi-Neymar hurricane…

