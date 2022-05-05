Guardiola has the most expensive team and he doesn’t win, let him be kicked out: Paco Buyo

Midtime Editorial

Away from Barcelona will he never be able to win the Champions League? Years go by and Pep Guardiola Orejona still hasn’t been raised with a club other than the Blaugrana, where he dominated thanks to footballers like Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández (today the culé coach), but neither with Bayern Munich nor Manchester City has been able to do it.

Last year he lost the Final against Chelsea and this Wednesday he was the victim of a epic comeback of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, but for a Merengue legend like Paco Buyothis demonstrates that Guardiola “should be fired” of the English club because not even with the blunderbuss that they have armed with billetazos achieves the objective for which they signed it.

“That Guardiola resignsthey have to fire him because after investing 3 billion euros in that squad, Real Madrid cannot eliminate you“said the Madridista exporter and partner of Hugo Sánchez in the 1980s during the program The beach bar.

Although the template of the citizens not worth “3 billion” as Buyo put it, according to Transfermarkt if it is the most expensive in football with just over a billion eurosfollowed by Paris Saint-Germain, who were also eliminated by the Whites in this Champions League in the Round of 16.

The reactions of the antimadridistas

​Cristóbal Soria was ‘attacked’ by the madridistas

In the controversial television program there are two anti-Madrid figures par excellence: Jota Jordi and Christopher Soriathis second who was the victim of a “attack” from his fellow panelists who sympathize with the white club after Rodrygo’s 2-1 goal against City that forced extra time in which they would win the series.

In a video uploaded to the official networks of The beach bar it is seen that, as soon as the goal falls, everyone shouts and celebrate in the face of Soriaalthough things got out of control because he was thrown from the chairvisibly annoyed by the gesture and refused to give them a hand to lift him up.

