Guardiola humiliates Bielsa, Manchester City sensational victory: 7-0!

In advance of the 17th day of Premier League the Mancheste City leaves no escape for Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa : Guardiola’s team wins 7-0, mortgaging the three points already in the first half thanks to goals by Foden at 8 ‘, of Grealish at 13 ‘and of De Bruyne at 32 ‘. In the second 45 ‘the stamp of Mahrez, the second goal of the Belgian midfielder and the goals of Aké And Stones . The Citizens are confirmed in first position and extend to +4, with one more game, on Liverpool second in the standings. Second defeat in a row instead for Leeds which remains in sixteenth position at 16 points, with Bielsa that for the first time in its 568 benches in his career he loses a game with this score. Three external points for Aston Villa by Steven Gerrard , which beats 2-0 on Norwich thanks to the goal of Ramsey at 40 ‘and the doubling of Watkins at 88.

Manchester City, what a shot at Leeds

The Manchester City stroll on the Leeds: ends 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola’s team finding the winning one-two already in the first quarter of an hour: at 8 ‘it is Foden to give the Citizens the lead with a precise shot from the edge of the area. Five minutes later it is Grealish to double up: the English attacking midfielder, cleared today in the center of the attack, is good at head-butting Meslier using a precise cross in the area by Mahrez. At 32 ‘game already virtually closed: it is De Bruyne to sign the 3-0 with un left footed shot from the left side of the box. In the second half the hosts’ poker arrives in the 49th minute, when Mahrez receives from outside the area from Ilkay Gundogan and throws a shot that, deflected by a defender, once again mocked the Leeds goalkeeper. At 65 ‘again De Bruyne with a great shot under the crossbar he scores 5-0, in the 74th minute Stones Meslier’s short rebound hits the net and scores 6-0. There is also time for the seventh goal, signed by Aké header from Foden’s corner.

Aston Villa, three outside points for Gerrard against Norwich

Three external points forAston Villa from Steven Gerrard, which exceeds 2-0 on Norwich. AND’ Ramsey to open the scoring: at 40 ‘the English midfielder receives from Watkins launched on the counterattack, dribbles two opponents and beats the innocent Krul with the right. At 88 ‘the same Watkins Chukwuemeka crosses into the area and stabs the innocent goalkeeper on the right, closing the game. The Villans with these three points go up to 22 points in seventh place, while Norwich remain last with ten points tied with Newcastle.

