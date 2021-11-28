Guardiola in Serie A, the coach announces the future: “This is where I will train”

Pep Guardiola gave a very important interview about his future, announcing his next destination. Here is what was released to the microphones of the British media.

Guardiola in the top club of Serie A, the announcement about the future

He makes an announcement about his future, Guardiola could coach in Serie A. The rumors about his tomorrow are not subsiding, with clubs in Italy still dreaming of his arrival.

Among the clubs looking for Guardiola, for a real revolution within the club, there is certainly Juventus. More distant now are the rumors that could approach him to Milan, with Pioli having his firm place in the Rossoneri.

Pep Guardiola will no longer train in England, is the coach’s announcement. Here are his words regarding the decision taken.

Juventus, listen to Guardiola: “I will not coach other English clubs”

Pep Guardola’s arrival at Juventus for the future cannot be ruled out. He does not rule it out either, because in England he will no longer train. He is on the microphones of Telegraph who speaks the Spanish coach, who greets any hypothesis of permanence in the Premier League, in his future. Here are his words: “I really don’t think I can coach in England again, if not at Manchester City. In the future I will try new experiences, different from the Premier League. But if I were to go back to England, I would do it to go back to Manchester City, nowhere else ”.

A message of love for the City, but also a signal for its future. After La Liga and the Bundesliga, Serie A is missing, one of the main leagues, in which he could train one of the best coaches in the world.

Juventus, Guardiola more than a dream: the latest

A future with Pep Guardiola at Juventus cannot be excluded in 2022. If the situation with Allegri were to precipitate, after the bad results obtained so far, then the Bianconeri will try to restart from the Iberian coach. Watch out also for Zinedine Zidane, another obsession of the management and Andrea Agnelli.