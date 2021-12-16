Guardiola ready to ‘ruin’ everything

Manchester City burst onto the market and in view of January they seem ready to mock Juventus in the negotiations for a super bomber.

Bad news for the Juventus, which despite the passage of the round in the Champions League just fails to take off in the league. And today it also risks being mocked on the wire in the transfer market.

In fact, the Juventus club thought it could solve many of its problems by intervening on the market and buying a new center forward, a role that at the moment seems to be discovered: Morata it is too intermittent e Kean it still doesn’t seem ripe at the right point as well as Kaio Jorge, which among other things also has different characteristics.

With Dybala still struggling with some physical problems, and in any case true number 10, the Juventus he was aiming for a center forward of certain confidence and perspective and he believed he had identified him. But the negotiation, which in any case would have been anything but simple, now seems to be able to vanish with the entry into history of a true European superpower: the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Juventus-Vlahovic, Guardiola’s City enters

According to what was reported by Repubblica, in fact, the Citizens coach would have asked the club to buy already in the January transfer window Dusan Vlahovic. The bomber of the Fiorentina, 32 goals in 2021, was in fact the main goal of the Juventus.

Also followed by Milan, the Serbian seems to be at loggerheads with Viola for some time. Problems related to the renewal of the contract expiring in 2023 that would seem to force the Fiorentina to look around to give up the player as long as possible. Certainly there is no shortage of suitors, but up to now no one seemed to be able to satisfy the economic demands of the number one lily Rocco Commisso.

The interest of the Manchester City, if it is materialized with an official offer, it could resolve the issue. The negotiation would give a Vlahovic an international showcase and a rich new contract, to the Fiorentina the money he believes is worth the player’s card ea Guardiola the much desired center forward, who in recent weeks has surpassed in his preference list too Harry Kane.

READ ALSO >>> PSG, Donnarumma displaces: unexpected message to Navas

And the Juventus? The feeling is that with the Manchester City in the field the room for maneuver to get to Vlahovic it will be very small. And that at that point in the parts of Vinovo they will be forced to identify a new goal.