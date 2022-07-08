Guardiola will lose his best weapon since Messi

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

Between FC Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016, and Manchester City since 2016, Pep Guardiola had the best players of his time under his tutelage. But among these legends or future legends, who are the players who have been the most effective under the orders of the Catalan?

Sterling second behind Messi

If the first place goes unsurprisingly to the sevenfold Golden Ball Lionel Messi who was decisive 291 times (211 goals and 80 assists) with Barça de Guardiola, the one who occupies the second place is indeed Raheem Sterling according to the classification drawn up by The Sun! The English winger has been decisive 186 times since being coached by the Spanish coach. He ranks ahead of players like De Bruyne, Aguero, Muller and Xavi. It is therefore the best offensive weapon of Manchester City of Pep Guardiola who should leave the Citizens to commit to Chelsea.