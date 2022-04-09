Guardiola’s forceful response on directing Brazil after the World Cup in Qatar

2022-04-09

Seven months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar in Brazil they want to go for their sixth World Cup. However, leaders of the Brazilian Football Confederation began to plan for the future after Tite announced that he will step down after the competition.

Once that news was confirmed, rumors began to circulate that Pep Guardiola is the strong candidate to take the reins of the ‘Canarinha’. However, the Catalan coach was blunt, since he has other plans.

According to the information, Pep He was the main target. And it’s not just a matter of wishes. The versions, even collected by the Marca newspaper, say that Rodrigues already had a talk with Peter Guardiola, brother and representative of DT. And in that conversation they would even have talked about numbers and the extension of the agreement: 12 million euros per year with a contract from July 2023 (when Pep ends his relationship with Manchester City) until June 2026when the Mexico-USA-Canada World Cup is played.