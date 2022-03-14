Guards, salary or investigation: keys to choosing a MIR position

Applicants for the MIR 2022 exam.

It is one of the most important decisions that a doctor has to face once the, which was held on January 29 at all points in Spain. Therefore, from the teaching team ofThey affirm that it is highly advisable not to get carried away easily and to carry out a reflexive evaluation that, at least, takes into account the following aspects.

In order to guide the thousands of applicants who, in just a few weeks, will have to face this process, the preparation center explains what are the keys to make the decision that will mark the future of doctors. In addition to the recommendations of the teachers, the graduates have open days held by hospitals and centers so that they can learn from the professionals the ins and outs of each specialty and can also go to BuscaResidencia, a platform on-line free with useful information to choose specialty, both MIR and EIR.

Organization of the residence

It is essential that we know in advance what the training program offered by each of the centers that we consider choosing, and if it suits our tastes, preferences and expectations. In this sense, it is very helpful to talk to the resident tutors as well as with the residents themselves, since in many cases they are the ones in charge of organizing the training itinerary and to take part in decisions that affect the training of residents.

Something that can help us a lot to get an idea of ​​how the residence is structured in each of the hospitals or care units is to ask the residents what are your duties each yearas well as the rotations they carry out both within their department and their hospital, as well as in other centers or abroad.

Teaching activity

Medical practice inherently carries with it the teaching. When we are residents, we will be constantly learning from our senior and adjoining residents. In the same way, we will be responsible, at least in part, for the training of other colleagues: Nursing students, Medicine students, small residents, etc. Having a staff of professionals involved in the training of its residents will not only mean great advantages at an academic level, but it will also ensure that the day-to-day resident develops in a much more functional way and create a good working environment.

It is important that we ask about this aspect and that we know the number of internal sessions of the service, hospital plenary sessions, biomedical seminars or similar, which the doctors of the service that interests us usually attend. In the same way, we should also ask about the workshops, courses and congresses that are attended as a resident, and if attendance at them is stipulated depending on the year of residence.

guards

The guards are perhaps one of the most critical moments of the residency, especially at the beginning. It is essential to have adequate supervision in them by a direct superior, to whom we can go at all times when necessary.

The acquisition of skills during them, as well as responsibilities, It must be gradual and proportional to the period in which we find ourselves.. In this way, as we progress in the residency, we should be able to face a greater number of situations with greater autonomy.

The recommended number of guards is between four and six a monthbeing more than six a figure that is too high that can interfere with training and the rest of the care activity, and less than four a deficit that can afflict decreases in salary or lack of training.

The release after performing a guard is a right that must be respected for all residents. There are fewer and fewer services in which The resident is not allowed the rest that is recognized by lawthis being an important point that we should ask without fear.

There are specialties without 24-hour physical presence guards. In this case, the resident’s salary may be somewhat reducedso we will have to find out if there are alternatives such as carrying out weekend afternoons or mornings that involve a salary supplement.

Remuneration

Each autonomous community has its Peculiarities regarding remuneration in each year of residence (base salary), and the amount of money received per shift performed.

In some, no distinction is made between weekends or working days as far as remuneration is concerned, and in others, yes. It is also an important aspect to consider, especially if we take into account that the price of living in some parts of Spain can be somewhat high and that a salary without guards or with a low number of guards could prevent or hinder complete economic independence. .



medical activity

When we choose a service, we have to do it knowing at all times what are the services that it can provide and how care activity is carried out in it on a day-to-day basis. The resident has to be part of it from the beginning, progressively and gradually acquiring more responsibilities as the years of residence progress. A excessive autonomy can be detrimental, as well as the complete lack of it. Ideally, it is a balance in which the resident’s activities are supervised proportionally to their educational level.

It is important to find out In what aspects is a service strong?, if they are a reference center for the treatment of a certain pathology, and what is the approximate volume of patients that it assumes year after year. If you have the possibility, choosing a large center that serves a wide demographic area will allow the resident to be in contact with less frequent entities and enrich their training.

Work schedules

Typically, the working day is extended. from 8 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. In some communities, mainly in Cataloniaor in some private centers, this may be modified, so it is an aspect that should be asked in all centers.

surgical activity

Like residents of medical specialties, those who choose a surgical specialty They will have to gain autonomy to carry out increasingly complex techniques as the years of residency progress. In the case of being interested in surgical specialties, it is very important that we ask the residents, tutors and assistants what kind of techniques are performed in each year of residency and what is the degree of participation of the resident in the surgical part of each day.



Hospital

We must meet with what facilities does the hospital in which we are interested have: parking, easy access by public transport, cafeteria, library, bibliographic search service, etc.

In addition, depending on the demographic area served by each center, both the profile and the volume of patients can be modified. This can influence the type of pathologies that we will treat in our day to day, and can be an important factor to take into account if we are interested in some specific sociodemographic profiles.

Research

The realization of research articlesactive participation in courses and congresses, postgraduate university training and the completion of a doctoral thesis are elements that should be facilitated by a service for its residents.

Ask if the service has technical assistants such as data managersresidents doing their doctoral thesis, residents collaborating as professors with the university or what is the number of publications of the service in the last year, it may be a good idea to get an idea of ​​how active they are in a certain site in what research is concerned.

work environment

The work environment is one of the most important aspects that exist during the MIR period. During the residency, a large number of hours will be spent inside the hospital, sharing wonderful moments (and others not so great), with people with whom you will develop a very strong bond. Devote yourself to what you like surrounded by friends, it is something that is priceless.

Town

Knowing what the place of residence we are going to have for the next four or five years is also important when we have to make the decision to choose the place. Before moving, it is important to know what are the public transport connections to the hospitalif it is feasible to live near it, what is the leisure offer, what is the level and price of life, if it is easy or not to find a flat to live alone (in case we are interested), what is the weather like , if it is easy to get to the city by public transport, etc.

End of residency project

It is true that, although it should not be the fundamental reason that leads you to choose or decline a specific specialty, knowing what the job outlook for your specialty is like once the training period is over can help you make a decision. No one wants to spend four or five years after taking a MIR exam working and training, so that once the specialty is finished, have difficulty finding a job.

All the information to choose a place, in BuscaResidencia

To help you with choosing a place, you can go to BuscaResidencia, a platform on-line free with the most useful information to choose specialtyboth MIR and EIR.

There you can see the characteristics of all medical specialties and nurses, both in text and in audiovisual format. Of course, you also have access to the recordings of the PostMIR and PostEIR presentations.

Also, you can check the designated places according to specialty, province and centersee the election trend of recent years and thus be able to estimate in what position more or less they could be this year.

Additionally, in Buscaresidencia you can save the places you want as favorites and you will know which of them are more or less popularbased on the number of people who have made this selection.

The days of the choice of places will appear in BuscaResidencia the places that are chosen, to give you an idea of ​​those that are available. Lastly, in SearchResidence You have everything related to open doors of hospitals and health centers, as well as all the news related to the choice of places.