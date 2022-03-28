Guatemala adds 17,285 deaths during the covid-19 pandemic

This content was published on March 27, 2022 – 23:41

Guatemala City, March 27 (EFE) .- Guatemala registered another 7 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2, so that the country totals 17,285 deaths during the covid-19 pandemic, according to the report released this Sunday by the health authorities.

According to the Guatemalan Ministry of Health, from February 13, 2020 to March 26, 2022, the Central American nation accumulated 824,502 positive cases of coronavirus, but the majority, that is, 795,350 patients, recovered.

Guatemala currently has 11,869 active cases of the disease and of the 17,285 deaths, 65 percent are men and 35 percent women.

To date, the health authorities have registered 4,204,067 coronavirus tests in the national territory, with a positive proportion of 19.7 percent

GUATEMALA, THE DEPARTMENT WITH THE MOST CASES

The report from the Ministry of Health shows that of the 22 departments that the Central American country has, Guatemala, which includes the capital, is the one that registers the most deaths and the most confirmed cases.

It details that of the total deaths, 7,429 deaths from covid-19 are reported in this department alone, while the accumulated confirmed cases total 394,385, of which 381,109 patients recovered. EFE

gold/jpd

