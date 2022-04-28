Guatemala and Mexico drew goalless and the memes exploded on the networks

The Guatemalan national team directed by Luis Fernando Tena still undefeated in his first four games in charge of the National selection. On this occasion they equaled (0-0) against the Mexico national team in a friendly played in the United States. Although the Aztecs went with a completely alternate team, they were the favorites and could not take advantage. Given this scenario, the memes made an appearance on social networks.

Let us remember that before this meeting, the last time Guatemala and Mexico they met was on July 14, 2021, neither more nor less than for the Gold Cup last year. On that occasion, for the second day of Group A, the Americans won 3-0 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (United States). Now, the Guatemalan National Team has faced the Mexican National Team 36 times, of which The Blue and White has won four times, registering 23 losses and 9 draws.

The memes did not forgive Mexico

After an unexpected result since a victory was predicted for the Mexico national team, there was much criticism from the Mexican fan, while on the other hand, the chapines also took advantage of the situation to leave a little humor on social networks. In a new process with Luis Fernando Tena His team remains undefeated. Although Mexico is superior in terms of squad and quality, this was not shown on the pitch.

With this result against Mexico, the Guatemalans remain without losing so far this year. Before this 0-0 against El Tri, they had managed to beat Cuba 1-0, Haiti 2-1 and El Salvador 4-0. All of these as part of their preparation for the Concacaf League of Nations where they hope to play a great role after the failure of the Gold Cup and the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.