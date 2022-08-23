Guatemala and other countries discuss in El Salvador the Bukele government’s proposal on the “Central American Union”

The initiative, presented by the Salvadoran Vice President, Félix Ulloa, points out that the entity “initially contemplates the eight countries that are part of the Central American Integration System (SICA)”.

Representatives from Guatemala and the rest of the Central American countries are discussing this Monday, August 22, in El Salvador a proposal for a treaty to attempt to constitute the “Central American Union” as a supranational body.

These are Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic, whose representatives participate in the Conference on the Future of Central America, in a hotel in the Salvadoran capital.

On behalf of the Government of Guatemala, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex), “the minister counselor of the Embassy” participates, whose name It was not disclosed by the Department of Communication.

“It is a strictly bilateral initiative of the Salvadoran vice president. From Guatemala she was the Minister Counselor of the Embassy. Only the Nicaraguan foreign minister arrived at a high level, the rest of the countries were those of the embassies,” says the Minex communication.

The Presidency was consulted on the subject, but the Social Communication Secretariat indicated that It was an issue that fell to the Minex.

The document under discussion indicates that the “Central American Union” would be “a supranational regional organization, with its own legal personality” and that it would have “economic, political, monetary, fiscal, social, democratic security and environmental scope.”

This entity would be formed by the Council of the Union, made up of the heads of state of the member countries; a Parliament and Court, in addition to the Council of Ministers, a Commission, among other institutions.

The Salvadoran vice president indicated that the challenge is that, based on the draft, it is possible to generate by 2024 a final proposal to reform the Tegucigalpa Protocol to present it to the presidents of the SICA countries.

This protocol was signed in 1991 and is what gave life to SICA, and with the reform it would happen, according to Ulloa, “from integration to union”, which required “constitutional engineering” and “legislative architecture”.

The Central American Union would materialize with the approval and ratification of each State of a constitutive treaty, while the secondary legislation would not have to be approved by the parliaments of each country.

The budget for its operation would come from contributions from each Member State, that can come from taxes on tobacco and alcohol, among others.

“Financial resources are determined by the foresight to get the ‘Central American Union’ becomes an autonomous body, sustainable and economically independent of the Member States”, reads the document.

The Salvadoran proposal, which had already been shared among officials in June, indicates that community administrative decisions “may be challenged” before the institution that issues them and before the Court of the Union “according to the determined means of challenge”.

Participates appointed by Ortega

According to the newspaper elsalvador.com, at the Conference on the Future of Central America In which the proposal to establish the “Central American Union” was discussed, Werner Vargas, new secretary general of SICA and who was appointed by the president of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega to apply for that position, also participated.

“I am especially grateful for the initiative of the government of El Salvador, in particular of President Nayib Bukele and his Vice President Félix Ulloa Jr.,” Vargas said, according to the publication of elsalvador.com.

The post adds that Vargas pointed out that the critical challenges facing humanity are transnational challenges that make Central American integration something imperative for which he exhorted the conference participants to leave differences behind and unite.