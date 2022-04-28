Guatemala announces relaxation of sanitary measures due to COVID | News
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government announced on Wednesday the relaxation of sanitary measures to prevent COVID-19 infections, since it considers that the country already meets the conditions to reduce them.
Among the first measures is the cancellation of the limits on capacity and the use of masks depending on the conditions of the level of contagion in the municipalities.
The Minister of Health, Francisco Coma, said on national television that “Guatemala registers a sustained decrease in the number of positive cases of COVID-19”, so it is time to return to educational centers, reactivate the economy and contribute to the population mental health.
“During the month of March, a positivity of 16% was reported and in April it remained at an average of 7.7%,” said Coma, explaining that there is a hospital occupation at the national level of 5% of coronavirus cases, mostly moderate.
So far, 8.1 million people have received a single dose of the vaccine, 6.1 million have received the second dose and 2.6 million all three, out of a target population of 14.8 million people eligible to be vaccinated (which includes 6 to 70 years and over) of the approximately 17 million inhabitants of the country.
One of the reproaches that the population has made to the Guatemalan government was for the expiration of at least 5 million vaccines of various doses that were not used.
According to official records, in Guatemala there are 844,059 registered cases of the disease and 17,538 deaths. There are currently 2,314 active cases.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.