Guatemala beats Haiti 2-1 in Luis Fernando Tena’s second game in charge of the National Team – Prensa Libre

The first 1-0 against Cuba on March 24 in his debut, and the second this Sunday 2-1 against Haiti in Fort Lauderdale.

The Guatemalan National Team directed by Luis Fernando Tena completed his first Fifa date with two wins in two games.

In this match, the Blue and White coach had to make changes to his starting eleven with respect to the one used against Cuba. The main novelties were the presence of Ricardo Jerez in goal, José Pinto in defense and Marco Domínguez in midfield.

The Guatemalan team He achieved victory against the team led by Jean-Jacques Pierre after coming from behind on the scoreboard. The first of the goals was scored by striker Carnejy Antoine in the 23rd minute after a good play from the left.

Guatemala soon found it necessary to try to come back from the game, and managed to approach the area guarded by goalkeeper Josué Duverger with some danger.

Shortly before the break, it was Carlos Mejía who leveled the score after a great individual play which ended by beating the Haitian goalkeeper.

Just a minute later, in a set piece it was Gerardo Gordillo who put Guatemala ahead, With this play the first half ended.

In the complement the marker no longer moved, despite the fact that there were clear chances for both teams to score a few more goals.

The next commitment of the Guatemalan National Team is scheduled for April 27 against the Mexican National Team.