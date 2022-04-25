Guatemala gives El Salvador a 4-0 win in a friendly match – Prensa Libre

At the moment the era of Luis Fernando Tena in charge of the Guatemalan National Team is on the right foot, after leading against Cuba (1-0), Haiti (2-1) and this Sunday against El Salvador (4-0). , the Mexican coach remains undefeated with the Blue and White.

Guatemala and El Salvador met in a friendly that was played at PayPal Park in San José, California in which the Bicolor gave a 4-0 win over a National Team from El Salvador that failed to get into the match.

After an initial 5 minutes with some hesitation, Guatemala gradually became comfortable without the ball and an intelligent and orderly team was seen on the pitch. Guatemala’s first arrival came through Alejandro Galindo, who stole a ball and served to Oscar Santis, who crossed, and the Salvadoran defense managed to clear when Robin Betancourth looked to finish off.

The scoreboard opened at 25 ‘, when Oscar Santis took a free kick and José Morales arrived to finish off a header at the far post leaving goalkeeper Kevin Carabantes without a chance. Shortly after, Oscar Santis gave another warning with another free kick from just outside the box.

The second entry fell at 53′, it was Alejandro Galindo who led a counterattack in which Oscar Santis would make it 2-0. Barely five minutes passed when Santis returned to be present on the scoreboard, again in a counterattack the Mazatec took Nelson Blanco to dance and then scored the 3-0 after a left footed shot from the outskirts of the area.

The fourth goal of the afternoon came through Stheven Robles, when he recovered a ball, lowered it from his chest and took a strong shot with his left leg that Kevin Caravantes went to take out at the bottom of the net.

Luis Fernando Tena’s record with the Guatemalan National Team is 3 wins, 7 goals scored and just one against. His next rival will be the Mexican National Team in another friendly match that is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27.