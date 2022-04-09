Guatemala is unable to beat Saint Kitts and Nevis and moves away from the World Cup dream

The Caribbean team defeated the Bicolor 2-1 at the Pensativo Stadium in Antigua Guatemala

GUATEMALA — The Guatemalan Women’s National Team lost 2-1 against his similar Saint Kitts and Nevison the penultimate day of the Concacaf W Championship Qualifierin a match that was played at the Estadio Pensativo, in Antigua Guatemala.

Lyanla Bailey through the penalty kick, at minute 20, and Jahzara Claxton, at 71, scored the goals for the Caribbean team, while the Bicolor discounted Celsa Cruz at minute 48.

It is the first loss suffered by Guatemala in the qualifier. They remain in first place in Group B with 6 points, after defeating the US Virgin Islands and Curaçao. But, San Cristóbal also made six points and will arrive with options to qualify for the next round.

María Amanda Monterroso tries to get hold of the ball. Fedefut

Besides, Costa Rica he can assume leadership of the bloc tomorrow when he visits Curaçao. The Ticas have 6 units and can reach 9. Only the first place in the group advances to the Concacaf W Championship, which will be held in Mexico, and distributes the tickets to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 already the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On the last day, next Tuesday, Guatemala will face Costa Rica, at the National Stadium in San José, and Saint Kitts and Nevis will host the British Virgin Islands.