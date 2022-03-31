Guatemala leads the regional effort in health and wellness tourism

The Health and Welfare Tourism Commission of Agexport, Association of Guatemalan Exporters, is a founding member of the Latin American Federation of Health Business Chambers and Associations, Latam-Salud.

From Agexport they report that the objective of Latam-Salud is the promotion of joint initiatives, in addition to generating a space for the exchange of experiences, knowledge and search for solutions to regional problems faced by the health sector in Ibero-America.

Some of the objectives of Latam-Salud have been published:

– Provide solutions to problems through the transfer of information between countries.

– Encourage innovation, quality and safety in health systems.

– Create collaborative alliances for the development and strengthening of Medical Tourism in Latin America.

Now Guatemala is integrated with executive tasks in this Latam-Salud alliance, holding the position of treasurer, whose responsibility is in charge of the vice president of the Health and Welfare Tourism Commission, Mario López, who confirmed that ‘we are a conglomerate of multiple specialties in different economic sectors that we help to grow and make Guatemala an exporting country’.

It has also been stressed that Guatemala has great potential in medical tourism. For example, in the first half of 2021 it generated 25 million dollars in billing for health and wellness services, while the sector presented a year-on-year growth of 71% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the world as a whole, some 25 million people travel each year in search of health services, spending on average between 7,000 and 15,000 dollars per trip.

In the specific case of Guatemala, the portfolio of services for the sector is divided into dentistry, 40%; preventive medicine, 16%; orthopedics, 10%; bariatric, 8%; cardiovascular, 7%; ophthalmology, 2% and plastic and aesthetics, around 6%.

Express. Drafting. JR