Guatemala thrashes Curaçao and this is needed to advance in the tie

The women’s Bicolor did their homework in the Caribbean and now the pass to the next round will be played in Central America

CURAÇAO — The Guatemalan Women’s National Team thrashed 6-0 his similar Curacaoas a visitor, to add their second consecutive victory and stay in the lead of Group B of the Concacaf 2022 Qualifier W.

Celebration of Maria Amanda Monterroso Fedefut

the captain Maria Amanda Monterroso was sent with a double, after Gloria Aguilar opened the way to victory at the Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium, in Willemstad, Curaçao. Andrea Alvarez, Celsa Cruz (penalty) and María Contreras completed the half dozen with their annotations.

The Bicolor had beaten the US Virgin Islands 9-0 last Wednesday, at the Estadio Pensativo, in Antigua Guatemala, on the first date of the tournament. In both games the Blue and White have not been able to count on their coach, the national Edy Espinoza, because he tested positive for Covid-19.

Guatemala leads block B with 6 points and a difference of 15 goals in favor. Costa Rica He is second with 3 points and 7 goals in favor with one game less. This Sunday they will face the Virgin Islands. The Caribbean teams, Curaçao, Saint Kitts and Nevis and the US Virgin Islands close the group without points.

The Bicolor will face Saint Kitts and Nevis in April and will close the qualifier against the favorite and head of the group, Costa Rica, on Costa Rican soil. Guatemala must thrash San Cristóbal at home and wait for a setback from the ticas or reach the defining duel with an advantage in goals to force the hosts to win.

Only the first place in the group will advance to the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, which will be played in Monterrey, Mexico, from July 4-18. There will be six teams from the qualifier, joining the United States and Canada.

The eight teams will fight for four direct tickets and a playoff to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and for two passes to the 2024 Paris Olympics.