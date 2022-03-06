Guatemala will receive 10 families from Ukraine as refugees due to the Russian invasion – Prensa Libre

Stuard Rodríguez, general director of Migration of Guatemala, held a meeting this Friday, March 4, with the Consul of Ukraine in Guatemala, Ricardo Ortiz, to discuss the issue of refugees.

Derived from the war in Ukraine due to the invasion of Russia, thousands of residents of the first country are fleeing and seeking refuge and it is for this reason that Guatemala will open its doors to 10 Ukrainian families who will be given asylum.

The objective of the rapprochement was to make available the Refuge System in Guatemala, as well as the necessary migratory assistance to guarantee a regular entry for Ukrainians into Guatemalan territory.

Rodriguez told Free Press that there are several Ukrainians working in Guatemala who have seen the chaos in their country and are very concerned about the integrity of their families.

He explained that these Ukrainians living in the country met with the consul in Guatemala and this in turn with the Guatemalan immigration authorities to open the possibility of receiving refugees.

He added that this is why the meeting was held to see how to support bringing the wives and children of the Ukrainians who live here to Guatemala and do humanitarian work with them.

“We want to get them out of the Ukraine as quickly as we can, to meet their parents here,” Rodríguez said.

He added that the families have not been able to leave Ukraine and were waiting for Guatemala to facilitate the mechanism to receive them.

Rodríguez explained that the Ukrainian consul in the country already has all the powers to be able to get the flights and receive Guatemala is ready to receive the families.

He explained that the type of documentation that the members of these families have is being established, since due to the situation in Ukraine it could be that there are no passports or how to obtain a birth certificate for minors.

Sources familiar with the administration assured Prensa Libre that the 10 Ukrainian families that will arrive in the country are employees of the nickel extraction companies that operate in Izabal.

Rodríguez confirmed that they are workers of the Izabal Nickel Processing Company, SA

They will support with special document

Stuard Rodríguez affirmed: “We as immigration are going to support a minor or someone who does not have all the documents in some case with a special travel document. We support here humanitarianly”.

According to the official, the 10 families could come to Guatemala the next week, since the Ukrainian consul has already begun to arrange what is necessary for the arrival of these people.

Open the door to more Ukrainians

Rodríguez left the opportunity open so that if other Ukrainian families want to travel to Guatemala, the country can receive them together with the United Nations Refugee Agency.

“We are already in coordination to be able to contribute if there is any other family or someone who wants to come to Guatemala, to be able to offer them refuge.”

He added that the Ukrainians interested in being able to apply for a refugee with the same procedure as other foreigners seeking that status in Guatemala and together with Acunur would provide protection.

According to Guatemalan immigration records, at least 114 Ukrainians and 125 Russians reside in the country.