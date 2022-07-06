Guatemala will strengthen relations with the country

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Guatemalan ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Javier Zepeda, is focused on strengthening relations between the two nations through three axes: trade, tourism and investment.

He explained that those lines on which he will support his diplomatic management are part of the work that he has already been promoting in his country from his business leadership, through the Association of Industries, whose organization he directed between 2008 and 2021, prior to being appointed ambassador in January 2022.

The diplomat announced that direct flights between the two countries will begin to operate in mid-August, which he sees as a step that facilitates a great exchange. Ambassador Zepeda was the guest at the Listín Diario Breakfast, led by its director Miguel Franjul.

During the meeting, the Guatemalan ambassador pointed out the strengths of his country that lend themselves to the investment of Dominican capital and the attractions as a tourist destination.

“The Dominican Republic and Guatemala are not countries that compete, but rather complement each other,” he stressed.

He considered that a good exchange of experiences can take place, citing as an example the country’s potential in the free zone sector, which can serve Guatemalans.

It is proposed to manage brotherhood between cities of both nations, for which it has already initiated contacts with the Mayor’s Office of the National District (ADN) and intends to extend to Verón, Higüey.







investment attraction

Zepeda sees his great challenge as attracting Dominicans to visit and invest in his country. “The great challenge is to enchant Dominicans to go there,” emphasized the diplomat, who noted that there are more Guatemalans living in the Dominican Republic than Dominicans in his nation.

To motivate investment in his country, Zepeda points out that Guatemala has a very solid macroeconomy, raised its rating, a strategic geographic location, an excellent climate, and with the lowest cost of electricity in the region, migrating to renewable energies.

Likewise, he highlighted that it is positioned as the largest and most stable economy in the Central American region, with 38.9 percent of commercial participation, and has a resilient industrial sector, since it was the one that suffered the least from the economic recession derived from the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020.

He highlighted that by 2021 it had an increase in its exports of 22 percent, marketing more than 4,000 products to 148 markets, including bananas, watermelon, coffee, sugar, cardamom and textiles.

He stressed that it is considered one of the 19 megadiverse countries, due to the variety of destinations, cultures, flora, fauna, gastronomy, archaeological sites and other scenarios that foster a fascinating stay.

In addition, he stressed that it has a young and hard-working population, since 70 percent of its inhabitants are under 30 years old.

Another attraction that it offers is its air connectivity, with two international airports, through which they receive 260 weekly flights from the United States, Central America, Mexico, Colombia and Spain. The climate is another of its potentials, in addition to its territorial extension, since it has 108,889 square kilometers and a population of 17 million inhabitants.

Amenity

During the breakfast there was a pleasant dialogue between the director of Listín Diario and the Guatemalan ambassador, who was interested in learning more about the country and about the morning paper, since from the beginning he commented that he comes from a career related to communication, since who is an entrepreneur in the area of ​​advertising and public relations.

The first words he addressed to the director of Listín was to tell him that he had read one of the installments of the Sunday column Reflections of the Director.

And he immediately told her that they have things in common, because he also comes from the world of communication.