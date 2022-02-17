Guatemalan accused of illegal practice of medicine after death of girl

New Jersey, Feb 17 (EFE). – Guatemalan Elida Ofelia Medina Ramos, 73, has been charged in the United States with illegally practicing medicine and causing the death of an 11-month-old girl, who made her ingest a magnesium infusion with olive oil and water to treat constipation. The woman, who works as a waitress, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. The girl’s mother, Emma Medina, 38, who was the one who took her daughter Genesis to the Guatemalan residence, has also been accused in this case of endangering a child, according to local media . The girl died on December 7 in a hospital in New Jersey, where she lived, after her mother called the emergency personnel, who found the girl unconscious, and although they transferred her to the hospital, they could no longer save her. life of her The investigation by the Bergen County District Attorney’s Office in New Jersey led to the arrest and indictment of both women last Monday. The mother was released but Medina Ramos remains in prison. The woman told authorities that “in all the time she has been treating children,” including her own son, now 15, that had never happened. The toxicology report revealed that there was a high level of magnesium in the baby’s body and the coroner ruled her death a homicide. EFE rh/fixed