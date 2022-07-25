Guatemalan anthropologist Irma Alicia Velásquez Nimatuj was detained at the Nicaraguan airport and was not allowed to enter that country

The Guatemalan anthropologist, writer and journalist, Irma Alicia Velásquez Nimatuj, was detained at the international airport in Nicaragua and was not allowed to enter that country where she was going to an academic event. The reasons for her arrest are unknown.

Unofficially it is known that she will be returned to Guatemala, there is no information on the time of her arrival in the country. The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry assured, around 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, July 24, that it was requesting information from the Nicaraguan government about this fact.

Originally from Quetzaltenango, she graduated as a teacher at the middle level, to later enter the University of San Carlos de Guatemala where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Sciences.

She was the first indigenous person to win a Fulbright scholarship in 1997, and three years later she obtained a master’s degree in Social Anthropology, five years later she received a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Texas at Austin, United States. She received several scholarships abroad.

As a writer, she has published the books Indigenous peoples, state and struggle for land in Guatemala: Strategies for survival and negotiation in the face of globalized inequality (AVANCSO 2008) and The commercial indigenous petty bourgeoisie of Guatemala: Inequalities of class, race and gender (SERJUS and AVANCSO, 2002).

The also journalist has received innumerable recognitions for her work in support of indigenous peoples, and her defense of Human Rights. She participated in the documentary 500 years. life in resistanceby the filmmaker Pamela Yates, exhibited in 2017, and which shows the resistance of the Mayan population, a journey from the genocide trial of General Efraín Ríos Montt to the resignation of Otto Pérez Molina from the presidency of Guatemala.

Through the social network Twitter, several human rights defenders expressed their outrage at what happened in Nicaragua against Irma Alicia Velásquez Nimatuj.

Solidarity with the Anthropologist and columnist, Irma Alicia Velásquez Nimatuj, held in Managua, Nicaragua.

To the government of Daniel Ortega, we demand the immediate freedom of Irma Alicia Velásquez Nimatuj. pic.twitter.com/yaBi4M9qJV – Bernardo Caal (@BernardoCaal2) July 25, 2022

Solidarity with Dr. Irma Alicia Velásquez Nimatuj whom the rapist’s regime @DanielOrtegasa stopped at the Managua airport and snatched his belongings. We demand respect for his integrity and his immediate freedom. pic.twitter.com/CiMKgxmiMC — Iduvina🎗🐕 (@iduvina) July 25, 2022

Our repudiation of the illegal detention of Dr. Irma Alicia Velásquez Nimatuj by the Nicaraguan government. We demand the protection of @MinexGt to the compatriot and we call on the international community to reproach this action by the Ortega Murillo regime. — Mutual Support Group (@apoyomutuo) July 25, 2022

The situation of journalists and respect for their rights continues to deteriorate. Earlier this month, staff from the newspaper La Prensa, including journalists and photographers, left Nicaragua for fear of being imprisoned and announced that they would continue to operate from exile.

La Prensa explained that it made this decision after the arrest of two newspaper pilots on July 6, who were later placed in preventive detention for 90 days to be investigated for crimes that were not specified.