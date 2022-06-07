Entertainment

Guatemalan athletes who will participate in the XIX Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022

The XIX Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022 will mark the beginning of a new Olympic cycle for the Guatemalan athletes. Here is the list of representatives will participate in this multisport event that will be held from June 24 to July 5 in Colombia.

A delegation from 139 national athletes will seek to raise the name of the country in 17 sports of the 33 sports that the event will have, which will be attended by more than 3 thousand athletes from 11 countries of the continent. These will be the Guatemalan athletes who will have action:

Athletes from Guatemala at the Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022

Basketball

  • Women’s team: Sofia LopezAstrid Garcia, Natalie Pinelo, Vicki Juarez, Fernanda SpoutVeronica Saucedo, Mariana escobarGenesis Catalan, Gabriela VallecilloElise Martinez, natalie Larranaga and Luisa Rivas

Coaches: Mauricio Ramos and Cristian Rivera

  • Men’s 3×3 team: Miguel GonzalezJose Tuchan, David Monterroso and Mario Reyes.

Coach: Yull Lee

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 basketball 3x3

Visually Impaired Photo Description: 3×3 basketball players stand with their arms crossed looking at the camera. (Credits: FNBG)

Bowling

  • Ana Lorraine Bolanos
  • Ana Patricia Morales
  • sofia rodriguez
  • Laura Barrios
  • Armando Batres
  • Diego Aguilar
  • John Pineda
  • Marvin Leon

Trainers: Brayan López and Wagner López

athletes classified bolivarian games 2022 bowling

Visually Impaired Photo Description: Bowlers pose for the photo with their masks on. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

Boxing

  • Aylin James
  • Leinaly Reyes
  • Maria Beatriz Osorio
  • Maria Chiroy
  • Zulena Alvarez

InTrainer: Carlos Morán

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 boxing

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Guatemalan boxers pose sitting and standing in a corner of the ring. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

Rafting

  • Henry Cordova
  • Ignacio Cordova
  • Dylan Godoy
  • Brandon Fuentes
  • Jeffrey Gonzalez
  • christian lopez

Coach: Alessandra Pinto

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 canoeing

Visually Impaired Photo Description: Jeffrey holds the paddle with both hands as he moves through the water. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

Equestrian

  • Training: Stephanie BrandIsabel Arzu, Elder Paniagua and Lilian Melgar
  • Jump: Roberto Heurtematte, Juan Pablo PivaralAxel Barrios, Juan Diego Saenz and Leah Zimeri

Team leader: Juan Manuel Melgar

2022 Bolivarian Games Equestrian Classified Athletes

Description of the photo for people with visual disabilities: Isabella Arzú with her horse. (Credits National Equestrian Association of Guatemala)

Rhythmic gymnastics

  • isabella barreda
  • Nora Ramirez
  • Ashley Miranda
  • Leslie Porras
  • Darlyn Pereira
  • Ashly Calderon

Trainers: Cecilia Juara and Yisel Porto

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 rhythmic gymnastics +

Visually Impaired Photo Description: Leslie lifts her left leg up, while tilting her body down, as part of a ball routine. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

Golf

  • Joseph Toledo
  • Joseph Paul Rolz
  • Jasmine Ryeong
  • Lucia Pole

Coach: Roberto Lowenthal

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 golf

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Jose observes the trajectory of the ball after hitting it with his stick. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

karate Do

  • Kat: Fernando Calderon
  • Kumite: Barbara Morales, Fabiana CevascoMaria Renee Wong, Louise PalenciaPedro Pablo of the Rock Carlos chaconAllan Maldonado Brandon Ramirez and Omar Osorio

Trainers: Juan Drago and Pavel Reyes

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 karate do

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Guatemalan karate teams pose for a photo after finishing a competition. (Credits: National Karate Do Federation)

artistic swimming

  • Jennifer Paniagua
  • Mary-Ann Van Grinsven
  • Rebecca Uriah
  • Kevin Garcia

Coach: Susana Hernandez

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 artistic swimming

Description of the photo for people with visual disabilities: Guatemalan women carry out part of their routine before entering the pool. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

Sailing

  • David Hernandez
  • Jose Hernandez
  • Josselyn Echeverria
  • Diego Silvestre
  • Cristina Castellanos
  • Evert Guzman
  • Martha Castro

Coaches: Hugo Gumzán and Javier Guitian

classified athletes Bolivarian Games 2022 sailing sailing

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Guatemalan sailers maneuver a sailboat on the water. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

Skating

  • Helen Ruby Rivera
  • Dahlia Soberanis
  • Joseph Louis Rubio
  • Faberson Bonilla
  • Angelica Diaz
  • Ashley Morales
  • Jose Manuel de Leon
  • allan lopez

Coach: Orlando Valencia

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 skating

Visually Impaired Photo Description: Figure skating select poses for a photo prior to traveling to a training camp. (Credits: National Skating Federation)

Rowing

  • Gerardo Campa
  • yulisa lopez
  • David Perez
  • Esvin Esquit
  • Maynor Lopez
  • Leslie Gonzalez

Coach: Mario Ordonez

athletes classified bolivarian games 2022 yulissa lopez

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Yulissa moves the oars of her boat with both arms. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

softball

  • Women’s team: sophia WarValeria Frias, Ivana rose bushesFernanda Santa Cruz joseline monkLaura Rodriguez, Penelope SandovalAna Samayoa, Sharon CastroMaria Santa Cruz Sofia AguilarMaria Rivera, Angela AlvaradoKimberly Hurtarte and Maria Ribbon.

Trainers: Rony Machica and Sergio Mollinedo

athletes classified Bolivarian Games 2022 softball

Visually Impaired Photo Description: Softball team converse at midfield during a game. (Credits: Kindness Press)

Squash

  • Winnifer Bonilla
  • Libby Cardona
  • Tabitha Gaitan
  • Darlyn Sandoval
  • Edwin Enriquez
  • Junior Enriquez
  • Ricardo Toscano
  • Louis Quisquinay

Coaches: Italo Bonatti and José Méndez

athletes classified bolivarian games 2022 squash

Photo description for the visually impaired: Female squash players converse during a match. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

archery

  • recurve bow: Thomas FlosbachMarco Lopez, Diego Castro and Nancy Enriquez
  • Compound bow: Julio Barillas, Peter Paul Salazar and Maria Jose Zebadua

Trainers: David Soto and Dario Noriega

Qualified athletes Bolivarian Games 2022 Archery

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Guatemalan archery teams walk on the competition field. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

Threw

Shotgun

  • Olympic pit: Waleska Soto, Adriana RoanJean-Pierre Brol and Herbert Brol
  • SkeetEmily Padilla Santiago Romero and Carlos Padilla

Coaches: Pedro Martin and James Graves

pistol/rifle

  • Jasmine Matta
  • Polymaria Velasquez
  • Ingrid Vela
  • Douglas Olive
  • Donalson Munoz
  • Allan Chinchilla
  • Octavio Sandoval
  • Kimberly Linares
  • Lucia Menendez
  • Demi Cruz
  • Joseph Paul Castillo
  • Albino Jimenez

Trainers: Elvin Lopez and Juan Carlos Mendez

Visually Impaired Photo Description: Jazminn holds her rifle before firing a shot. (Credits: COG/CDAG)

