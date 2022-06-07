Guatemalan athletes who will participate in the XIX Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022
The XIX Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022 will mark the beginning of a new Olympic cycle for the Guatemalan athletes. Here is the list of representatives will participate in this multisport event that will be held from June 24 to July 5 in Colombia.
A delegation from 139 national athletes will seek to raise the name of the country in 17 sports of the 33 sports that the event will have, which will be attended by more than 3 thousand athletes from 11 countries of the continent. These will be the Guatemalan athletes who will have action:
Athletes from Guatemala at the Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022
Basketball
- Women’s team: Sofia LopezAstrid Garcia, Natalie Pinelo, Vicki Juarez, Fernanda SpoutVeronica Saucedo, Mariana escobarGenesis Catalan, Gabriela VallecilloElise Martinez, natalie Larranaga and Luisa Rivas
Coaches: Mauricio Ramos and Cristian Rivera
- Men’s 3×3 team: Miguel GonzalezJose Tuchan, David Monterroso and Mario Reyes.
Coach: Yull Lee
Bowling
- Ana Lorraine Bolanos
- Ana Patricia Morales
- sofia rodriguez
- Laura Barrios
- Armando Batres
- Diego Aguilar
- John Pineda
- Marvin Leon
Trainers: Brayan López and Wagner López
Boxing
- Aylin James
- Leinaly Reyes
- Maria Beatriz Osorio
- Maria Chiroy
- Zulena Alvarez
InTrainer: Carlos Morán
Rafting
- Henry Cordova
- Ignacio Cordova
- Dylan Godoy
- Brandon Fuentes
- Jeffrey Gonzalez
- christian lopez
Coach: Alessandra Pinto
Equestrian
- Training: Stephanie BrandIsabel Arzu, Elder Paniagua and Lilian Melgar
- Jump: Roberto Heurtematte, Juan Pablo PivaralAxel Barrios, Juan Diego Saenz and Leah Zimeri
Team leader: Juan Manuel Melgar
Rhythmic gymnastics
- isabella barreda
- Nora Ramirez
- Ashley Miranda
- Leslie Porras
- Darlyn Pereira
- Ashly Calderon
Trainers: Cecilia Juara and Yisel Porto
Golf
- Joseph Toledo
- Joseph Paul Rolz
- Jasmine Ryeong
- Lucia Pole
Coach: Roberto Lowenthal
karate Do
- Kat: Fernando Calderon
- Kumite: Barbara Morales, Fabiana CevascoMaria Renee Wong, Louise PalenciaPedro Pablo of the Rock Carlos chaconAllan Maldonado Brandon Ramirez and Omar Osorio
Trainers: Juan Drago and Pavel Reyes
artistic swimming
- Jennifer Paniagua
- Mary-Ann Van Grinsven
- Rebecca Uriah
- Kevin Garcia
Coach: Susana Hernandez
Sailing
- David Hernandez
- Jose Hernandez
- Josselyn Echeverria
- Diego Silvestre
- Cristina Castellanos
- Evert Guzman
- Martha Castro
Coaches: Hugo Gumzán and Javier Guitian
Skating
- Helen Ruby Rivera
- Dahlia Soberanis
- Joseph Louis Rubio
- Faberson Bonilla
- Angelica Diaz
- Ashley Morales
- Jose Manuel de Leon
- allan lopez
Coach: Orlando Valencia
Rowing
- Gerardo Campa
- yulisa lopez
- David Perez
- Esvin Esquit
- Maynor Lopez
- Leslie Gonzalez
Coach: Mario Ordonez
softball
- Women’s team: sophia WarValeria Frias, Ivana rose bushesFernanda Santa Cruz joseline monkLaura Rodriguez, Penelope SandovalAna Samayoa, Sharon CastroMaria Santa Cruz Sofia AguilarMaria Rivera, Angela AlvaradoKimberly Hurtarte and Maria Ribbon.
Trainers: Rony Machica and Sergio Mollinedo
Squash
- Winnifer Bonilla
- Libby Cardona
- Tabitha Gaitan
- Darlyn Sandoval
- Edwin Enriquez
- Junior Enriquez
- Ricardo Toscano
- Louis Quisquinay
Coaches: Italo Bonatti and José Méndez
archery
- recurve bow: Thomas FlosbachMarco Lopez, Diego Castro and Nancy Enriquez
- Compound bow: Julio Barillas, Peter Paul Salazar and Maria Jose Zebadua
Trainers: David Soto and Dario Noriega
Threw
Shotgun
- Olympic pit: Waleska Soto, Adriana RoanJean-Pierre Brol and Herbert Brol
- SkeetEmily Padilla Santiago Romero and Carlos Padilla
Coaches: Pedro Martin and James Graves
pistol/rifle
- Jasmine Matta
- Polymaria Velasquez
- Ingrid Vela
- Douglas Olive
- Donalson Munoz
- Allan Chinchilla
- Octavio Sandoval
- Kimberly Linares
- Lucia Menendez
- Demi Cruz
- Joseph Paul Castillo
- Albino Jimenez
Trainers: Elvin Lopez and Juan Carlos Mendez
