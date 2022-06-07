Guatemalan athletes who will participate in the XIX Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022

The XIX Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022 will mark the beginning of a new Olympic cycle for the Guatemalan athletes. Here is the list of representatives will participate in this multisport event that will be held from June 24 to July 5 in Colombia.

A delegation from 139 national athletes will seek to raise the name of the country in 17 sports of the 33 sports that the event will have, which will be attended by more than 3 thousand athletes from 11 countries of the continent. These will be the Guatemalan athletes who will have action:

Athletes from Guatemala at the Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022

Basketball

Women’s team: Sofia LopezAstrid Garcia, Natalie Pinelo, Vicki Juarez, Fernanda SpoutVeronica Saucedo, Mariana escobarGenesis Catalan, Gabriela VallecilloElise Martinez, natalie Larranaga and Luisa Rivas

Coaches: Mauricio Ramos and Cristian Rivera

Men’s 3×3 team: Miguel GonzalezJose Tuchan, David Monterroso and Mario Reyes.

Coach: Yull Lee

Bowling

Ana Lorraine Bolanos

Ana Patricia Morales

sofia rodriguez

Laura Barrios

Armando Batres

Diego Aguilar

John Pineda

Marvin Leon

Trainers: Brayan López and Wagner López

Boxing

Aylin James

Leinaly Reyes

Maria Beatriz Osorio

Maria Chiroy

Zulena Alvarez

InTrainer: Carlos Morán

Rafting

Henry Cordova

Ignacio Cordova

Dylan Godoy

Brandon Fuentes

Jeffrey Gonzalez

christian lopez

Coach: Alessandra Pinto

Equestrian

Training: Stephanie Brand Isabel Arzu, Elder Paniagua and Lilian Melgar

Isabel Arzu, and Lilian Melgar Jump: Roberto Heurtematte, Juan Pablo PivaralAxel Barrios, Juan Diego Saenz and Leah Zimeri

Team leader: Juan Manuel Melgar

Rhythmic gymnastics

isabella barreda

Nora Ramirez

Ashley Miranda

Leslie Porras

Darlyn Pereira

Ashly Calderon

Trainers: Cecilia Juara and Yisel Porto

Golf

Joseph Toledo

Joseph Paul Rolz

Jasmine Ryeong

Lucia Pole

Coach: Roberto Lowenthal

karate Do

Kat: Fernando Calderon

Kumite: Barbara Morales, Fabiana CevascoMaria Renee Wong, Louise PalenciaPedro Pablo of the Rock Carlos chaconAllan Maldonado Brandon Ramirez and Omar Osorio

Trainers: Juan Drago and Pavel Reyes

artistic swimming

Jennifer Paniagua

Mary-Ann Van Grinsven

Rebecca Uriah

Kevin Garcia

Coach: Susana Hernandez

Sailing

David Hernandez

Jose Hernandez

Josselyn Echeverria

Diego Silvestre

Cristina Castellanos

Evert Guzman

Martha Castro

Coaches: Hugo Gumzán and Javier Guitian

Skating

Helen Ruby Rivera

Dahlia Soberanis

Joseph Louis Rubio

Faberson Bonilla

Angelica Diaz

Ashley Morales

Jose Manuel de Leon

allan lopez

Coach: Orlando Valencia

Rowing

Gerardo Campa

yulisa lopez

David Perez

Esvin Esquit

Maynor Lopez

Leslie Gonzalez

Coach: Mario Ordonez

softball

Women’s team: sophia WarValeria Frias, Ivana rose bushesFernanda Santa Cruz joseline monkLaura Rodriguez, Penelope SandovalAna Samayoa, Sharon CastroMaria Santa Cruz Sofia AguilarMaria Rivera, Angela AlvaradoKimberly Hurtarte and Maria Ribbon.

Trainers: Rony Machica and Sergio Mollinedo

Squash

Winnifer Bonilla

Libby Cardona

Tabitha Gaitan

Darlyn Sandoval

Edwin Enriquez

Junior Enriquez

Ricardo Toscano

Louis Quisquinay

Coaches: Italo Bonatti and José Méndez

archery

recurve bow: Thomas Flosbach Marco Lopez, Diego Castro and Nancy Enriquez

Marco Lopez, and Nancy Enriquez Compound bow: Julio Barillas, Peter Paul Salazar and Maria Jose Zebadua

Trainers: David Soto and Dario Noriega

Threw

Shotgun

Olympic pit: Waleska Soto, Adriana Roan Jean-Pierre Brol and Herbert Brol

Jean-Pierre Brol and SkeetEmily Padilla Santiago Romero and Carlos Padilla

Coaches: Pedro Martin and James Graves

pistol/rifle

Jasmine Matta

Polymaria Velasquez

Ingrid Vela

Douglas Olive

Donalson Munoz

Allan Chinchilla

Octavio Sandoval

Kimberly Linares

Lucia Menendez

Demi Cruz

Joseph Paul Castillo

Albino Jimenez

Trainers: Elvin Lopez and Juan Carlos Mendez

