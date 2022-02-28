Guatemalan ESPN analyst devalues ​​Communications achievement

ESPN’s sports analyst said that it is a shame for MLS teams to lose against teams from Central America.

CONTRAST: International analysts give Communications favorite against Rapids

The Guatemalan Joseph of the Valley criticized the Colorado Rapids which was removed from the Champions League of the Concacaf.

During the program Jorge Ramos and his Bandthe Guatemalan highlighted that the team of the mls He made a fool of himself by staying in the first instance against the Guatemalan team.

“Those of Central Americaalways a disaster except one that is the Saprissanow it was Communications. This is where you have to criticize the teams of the mlsthey still haven’t beaten the teams in the MX Leagueperfect, but they can not afford to lose against teams of Central America. Communications since 2015 he has not won a title Guatemalaand lose against a team like Communicationsthese types of setbacks cannot be allowed, ”he said with evident annoyance From the valley.

However, Jorge Ramos and Hernan Pereyra they did not share that vision of the Guatemalan.

“Colorado is a little team. Let’s see if the owner of Colorado puts a little more (money) into him, and buys less of those things that are put in and they give him a few more pesos to buy some better players, “he said. bouquets.

#SCCL22 @delvalle_ESPN demerits classification of @CreamsOfficial to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League “Central American teams are always a disaster,” said the Guatemalan pic.twitter.com/gO09tMEZf9 — Videoteca_gt (@Videoteca_gt) February 26, 2022

“What of Communicationsregardless of the local, just won the title of the Concacaf League. It was the best team among the Central Americans, plus one of Canada and others of Caribbean. It ratifies what he showed in the first instance of the championship”, he highlighted. Pereira.

The words of Joseph of the Valley have generated various reactions from fans of communications, who reproach his apathy towards football in his country and in the region.