Guatemalan man in Ohio confesses to raping a 10-year-old girl, who later had an abortion

The case has gained national relevance due to the abortion restrictions imposed by Ohio after the Supreme Court will revoke his protection in June something that presumably would have taken the girl to go to the neighboring state though Ohio authorities say there would have been been able to abort without having to travel.

A 27 year old man and of origin Hispanic was charged on Wednesday, July 13 in Ohio , USA ., of having raped a 10 year old girl who later went to the neighboring state of Indiana for have an abortion.

The President of the United States, the Democrat Joe Bidentook to the case in public last week to attack his Republican rivals, who control state government in Ohio.

“raped and pregnant six weeks to ten years. already traumatized and had to travel to another state. Imagine being that little girl,” Biden said.

The defendant and confessed perpetrator of the rape is Gerson Fuenteswhich according to Immigration sources quoted by the conservative channel Fox News is a Guatemalan migrant which is located in the USA at irregular situation.

To Fuentes – who confessed to the police having raped the girl in at least Two occasions– has been imposed two million dollar bail and for the moment He remains in custody at the Franklin County (Ohio) Jail.

Read more: As different states impose abortion bans, abortion pills take center stage

After the Supreme Court revoked the legal protection of abortion, Ohio activated a law that was suspended and that bans most abortions when six weeks have passed or when the first heartbeat of the fetus.

Although Democrats are using this case to attack Ohio Republicans for the abortion restrictionsthe state attorney general, Dave Yost, assured in statements to the press that the girl could have had a legal abortion in Ohio given the circumstances of your case.

They investigate the doctor

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita stated on July 14 that the doctor who performed the abortion on the ten-year-old girl is being investigated because she did not notify the authorities about the procedure.

In a letter dated July 13, the prosecutor reportedly requested Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb for records from the Department of Health and the Department of Children’s Services to determine whether Dr. Caitlin Bernard notified authorities of the abortion within a time frame. of three days.

“If Dr. Bernard did not file the required reports on time, she has committed a crime whose consequences may include criminal prosecution,” Rokita said.