Guatemalan Oscar Isaac is nominated for an Emmy for ‘Scenes from a Marriage’
By strategyandbusiness.net
The US Television Academy announced in Los Angeles its selection of series and television content broadcast between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.
Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac will be nominated for an Emmy for best actor in a limited series (miniseries) or television movie for “Scenes from a Marriage” (HBO), the United States Television Academy announced Tuesday.
The interpreter will face Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Sebastian Stan, Himesh Patel and Michael Keaton for this award.
What series lead the nominations?
HBO’s drama series “Succession” received 25 Emmy nominations, and South Korea’s “The Squid Game” made history by becoming the first non-English-language production recognized at America’s television Oscars.
“Succession,” which follows the feuds of the ambitious and treacherous members of a wealthy family, leads the drama category, and will be measured for distinctions with “The Squid Game,” Netflix’s most-watched series.
The South Korean series, a social critique in which people compete in deadly versions of children’s games for a cash prize, garnered 14 nominations, including best leading actor, and best supporting actor and actress.
Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” and HBO miniseries “The White Lotus” round out the highlights of Tuesday’s announcement, leading their respective categories with 20 nominations each.
“The White Lotus”, the satire that deals with the hypocrisy of rich tourists in a luxurious hotel in Hawaii, will fight for the Emmy with “Dopesick” and “Pam and Tommy”, both from the Hulu platform, which dominated in the miniseries category .
The list of the most recognized productions continues with the comedies “Hacks” (HBO) and “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), with 17 nominations each.
List of main categories and nominees
– Best Drama Series –
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“Euphoria” (HBO)
“Ozarks” (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
“The Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
– Best Comedy –
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO)
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“Hacks” (HBO)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
– Best Dramatic Actor –
Jason Bateman, “Ozark Netflix”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “The Squid Game”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
– Best Dramatic Actress –
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozarks”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
– Best Comedy Actor –
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
– Best Comedy Actress –
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
– Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series –
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Park Hae-soo, “The Squid Game”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
John Turturro, “Severance”
Christopher Walken, “Severance”
Oh Yeong-su, “The Squid Game”
– Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series –
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Julia Garner, “Ozarks”
Jung Ho-yeon, “The Squid Game”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Sidney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
– Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy –
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser, “The Cominsky Method”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
– Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy –
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Hannah Eibinder, “Hacks”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
– Best Miniseries –
“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“The Dropout” (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
“The White Lotus” (HBO)
– Best TV Movie –
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)
“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon” (Paramount+)
“The Survivor” (HBO)
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)
– Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie –
Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
– Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie –
Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
– Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television –
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
Seth Roger. “Pam & Tommy”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”
– Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television –
Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Sidney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”