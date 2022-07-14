Guatemalan Oscar Isaac is nominated for an Emmy for ‘Scenes from a Marriage’

By strategyandbusiness.net

The US Television Academy announced in Los Angeles its selection of series and television content broadcast between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac will be nominated for an Emmy for best actor in a limited series (miniseries) or television movie for “Scenes from a Marriage” (HBO), the United States Television Academy announced Tuesday.

The interpreter will face Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Sebastian Stan, Himesh Patel and Michael Keaton for this award.

What series lead the nominations?

HBO’s drama series “Succession” received 25 Emmy nominations, and South Korea’s “The Squid Game” made history by becoming the first non-English-language production recognized at America’s television Oscars.

“Succession,” which follows the feuds of the ambitious and treacherous members of a wealthy family, leads the drama category, and will be measured for distinctions with “The Squid Game,” Netflix’s most-watched series.

The South Korean series, a social critique in which people compete in deadly versions of children’s games for a cash prize, garnered 14 nominations, including best leading actor, and best supporting actor and actress.

Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” and HBO miniseries “The White Lotus” round out the highlights of Tuesday’s announcement, leading their respective categories with 20 nominations each.