Guatemalan president escapes unharmed after security incident

(CNN) — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei is safe and uninjured after gunshots were heard near his meeting in the Jacaltenango municipality, the Guatemalan government said in a statement Saturday night.

According to officials, security personnel stopped a suspicious vehicle in the La Laguna community in Jacaltenango, on the Guatemala-Mexico border, and passengers in the vehicle opened fire on security personnel. A person of Mexican nationality was injured.

In coordination with the Mexican army, four Guatemalans were detained while crossing the border, the statement said.

“The security departments of Guatemala and Mexico continue with the investigative operations in order to gather the necessary information to determine the intentions of this group of people,” said the Guatemalan government.

Security incident with tourists

The Guatemalan National Police reportedly said that a group of 50 tourists were shot from the mountains while hiking the Zunil volcano in Guatemala, 10 of the tourists are still missing.

Local authorities responded to calls for help from tourists who had gotten lost after walking away from the gunfire, 28 Guatemalans and 12 Salvadorans were found and authorities were searching the area for the 10 missing tourists, police reported in a news release. Twitter.

Early this Sunday, the National Civil Police of Guatemala reported that “45 tourists were rescued after getting lost on their ascent to the Zunil volcano after their passage was intercepted by a group of armed people who shot them and because of As a result, the group dispersed,” the statement said.

The official site expands that the elements of the Police, in addition to meeting them on the ascent, provided security for the tourists to return to their places of origin.