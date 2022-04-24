Guatemalans sweep the podium in the World Race Walking Tour, Dudince 50, from Slovakia – Prensa Libre

Is about Jose Barrondo, Jose Ortiz and Jose Calel, who won the first three places, respectively.

This Saturday, April 23, the World Race Walking Tour Dudince 50, Slovakia . where three Guatemalans got the first places.

barrond reached the finish line with a time of 1.20.56; while, Ortiz achievement 1.21.16; Y Calel, 1.22.09.

Medal collection for Guatemalan walkers in the World Race Walking Tour Dudinska 50! 👏👏👏 ➡️ In the men’s 20 kilometers, Guatemala swept the podium. 🥇 Jose Barrondo (1:20:56)

🥈 Jose Ortiz (1:21:16)

🥉 Jose Calel (1:22:09) pic.twitter.com/rvptWY3Q3R — COG (@COGuatemalteco) April 23, 2022

In the women’s 20 kilometers Maritza Poncio He also achieved an important result by getting on the podium by obtaining a second place with a time of 1:34.27.

In other results in the sub-20 category Yaquelin Teletor and Bryan Ortíz won a gold medal in the test of the 10 kilometers with times of 48:51 and 41:25 respectively.

Finally, the National Athletics Federation of Guatemala announced that in the test of 35 kilometers the only Olympic medalist in the country, Érick Barrondo achieved a new national mark (2:31.26) surpassing that of his brother Uriel Barrondo with a time of 2:36.56.

.