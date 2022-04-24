Guatemalans sweep the podium in the World Race Walking Tour, Dudince 50, from Slovakia – Prensa Libre
This Saturday, April 23, the World Race Walking Tour Dudince 50, Slovakia. where three Guatemalans got the first places.
Is about Jose Barrondo, Jose Ortiz and Jose Calel, who won the first three places, respectively.
barrond reached the finish line with a time of 1.20.56; while, Ortiz achievement 1.21.16; Y Calel, 1.22.09.
Medal collection for Guatemalan walkers in the World Race Walking Tour Dudinska 50! 👏👏👏
➡️ In the men’s 20 kilometers, Guatemala swept the podium.
🥇 Jose Barrondo (1:20:56)
🥈 Jose Ortiz (1:21:16)
🥉 Jose Calel (1:22:09) pic.twitter.com/rvptWY3Q3R
— COG (@COGuatemalteco) April 23, 2022
In the women’s 20 kilometers Maritza Poncio He also achieved an important result by getting on the podium by obtaining a second place with a time of 1:34.27.
In other results in the sub-20 category Yaquelin Teletor and Bryan Ortíz won a gold medal in the test of the 10 kilometers with times of 48:51 and 41:25 respectively.
Finally, the National Athletics Federation of Guatemala announced that in the test of 35 kilometers the only Olympic medalist in the country, Érick Barrondo achieved a new national mark (2:31.26) surpassing that of his brother Uriel Barrondo with a time of 2:36.56.
.